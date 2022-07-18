Loganair introduces new reduced islander fares in response to cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Island communities can now access new reduced fares for selected Loganair routes to help with the cost of living crisis.

From today, Air Discount Scheme (ADS) members living in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be able to book flights at newly reduced prices.

Loganair has participated in the government-run ADS scheme for some time, but the current crisis encouraged the company to add more discounts and benefits for customers.

Tickets start from £50 for a one-way trip, which additional discounts introduced to help those living in remote island communities to stay connected with the mainland without worrying about the cost.

The extended scheme will also help Loganair as fuller flights will decrease the burden of increased running costs.

Which routes are included?

ADS members can now benefit from reduced fares on the following routes:

Sumburgh – Aberdeen

Sumburgh – Dundee

Stornoway – Edinburgh

Stornoway – Inverness

Kirkwall – Edinburgh

Booking early

The reduced fares are subject to availability and only available to ADS members.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We’ve listened to our customers and worked on a plan to deliver lower fares across several routes for the largest island communities we serve.

“The new islander fares will be available up to the day of departure, unless sold out, so we’re encouraging our customers to book as early as possible to avoid any disappointment.”