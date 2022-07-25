Shell gives green light to Jackdaw project in UK North Sea By Hamish Penman and Ryan Duff July 25, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:00 pm 0 Jackdaw will be tied back to Shell's Shearwater platform. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Serica Energy rejects new £1.15bn bid from North Sea rival Kistos Leaders defend criticism from protesters heading to Aberdeen climate camp BP UK boss says windfall tax won’t affect North Sea investment plans Centrica wins first approval to reopen UK’s biggest gas storage site