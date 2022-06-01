Shell presses ahead with North Sea Jackdaw field following regulator’s green light By Hamish Penman and Andrew Dykes June 1, 2022, 7:44 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 8:26 am 1 The Shell Shearwater production hub in the central North Sea will be used to produce fossil fuels from the Jackdaw field. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Shell questions lack of windfall tax relief for green investments Unofficial wildcat strikes ‘in no-one’s interest’ at ‘critical time’, trade body says Oil protestors flooded UK energy chief with 20,000 emails to block Cambo Shell reveals record £7bn quarterly profits thanks to soaring oil and gas prices