Deeside hotel handed five-star rating following £2.2 million revamp

By Kelly Wilson
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:11 pm
Balmoral Arms, Ballater.
Balmoral Arms hotel has become Ballater’s only official five-star rated AA business.

It follows a £2.2 million investment and complete refurbishment of the 46-bedroom Royal Deeside hotel.

Formerly known as the Deeside Inn, it is now under the leadership of new general manager Joanna Whyshall who previously managed the hotel for six years before leaving in 2018.

One of the bedrooms. Picture by Kath Flannery

All bedrooms have been given a complete makeover with new bathrooms and there’s a new dining experience, from head chef Gary Quinn, and two spa treatment rooms with an outdoor hot tub.

One of Balmoral Arms’ “classic” rooms.

‘Ecstatic’ over achievement

Crerar Hotels chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills  said: “Following the relaunch of Balmoral Arms just last month, we are ecstatic that we’ve achieved the prestigious AA five-star rating.

Balmoral Arms, led by Joanna Whysall and her ever-growing team, really encapsulates authentic Scottish hospitality and its spectacular location – which has really inspired the design concept and approach when completing the refurbishment.”

Ballater Arms general manager Joanna Whysall. Picture by Kath Flannery

As part of the rebranding, owner Crerar Hotels has brought in about 15 new staff.

The interior of the Balmoral Arms.

Hotel group always looking to improve

The upgrade from the four-star to five-star grading follows hot on the heels of Crerar Hotels’ Glencoe Inn receiving the five-star rating.

There was also an upgrade to four-stars for two other sites in the group’s portfolio, Oban Bay Hotel and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

Mr Wayne-Wills added: “As part of our ongoing investment in our properties and people we are now the most improved Scottish hotel company, thanks to our many upgraded AA ratings.

Glencoe Inn hotel. Supplied by Crerar Hotel Group

“Especially within the past two years, where we’ve seen Glencoe receive a five-star AA rating plus a AA breakfast award, dining rosettes across our portfolio, and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa and Oban Bay Hotel receiving their four-stars.”

