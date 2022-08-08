Cost of living spiral weakens business growth in Scotland – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living spiral weakens business growth in Scotland – report

By Erikka Askeland
August 8, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:00 am
The latest Royal Bank of Scotland Business Activity Index found rocketing prices in July were driven by higher commodity prices, Brexit, and the war in Ukraine.
Business growth in Scotland has slowed to its weakest rate in 17 months as the cost of living crisis hit company order books, a new report has found.

The latest Royal Bank of Scotland Business Activity Index found businesses continued to struggle with sharply rising input costs which in turn caused them to charge more for goods and services in the month of July.

Rocketing prices were driven by higher commodity prices, Brexit, and the war in Ukraine, respondents said.

Moreover, new business at Scottish private sector firms fell for the first time since March 2021.

Additionally, Scottish private firms were less upbeat than the average UK business.

The pace of cost inflation in Scotland was also slightly faster than that observed across the UK as a whole.

What does PMI data for July reveal?

Sector data showed that weakness mostly came from the manufacturing sector, though service providers in the Scotland saw rates of growth for both output and new orders weaken since June.

Panellists linked the decline to reduced customer spending amid the cost of living crisis and rising economic uncertainty.

Input costs rose sharply across Scottish private sector firms during July, stretching the current bout of input price inflation to 26 months.

For the twenty-first successive month, private sector firms in Scotland raised their charges for goods and services in July.

The Royal Bank report found Scottish private sector firms raised their employment levels in July, although the rate of job creation was the slowest in 15 months, the bank said.

Of the 12 monitored UK regions, Scotland reported the softest increase in staffing levels in July, while the North East of England was the only region to register job losses.

Nevertheless firms still highlighted difficulties finding staff amid labour and skill shortages and a competitive labour market.

The research reflects sentiment in the weeks before the Bank of England issued a stark warning on Thursday that the UK faces an outright recession and 13% inflation – the highest for more than 42 years.

The central bank made the grim prediction as it raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, the biggest increase for 27 years. The move, aimed at controlling runaway inflation, puts further pressure on mortgage holders.

Malcolm Buchanan, Scotland board chair  for Royal Bank of Scotland revealed companies had “fears of a recession in the year ahead”.

Royal Bank of Scotland Scotland board chair Malcolm Buchanan said: “The Scottish private sector lost growth momentum for the third month running during July.

“Activity levels were broadly unchanged as the post-pandemic rebound continued to fade and firms faced intense cost pressures and greater economic uncertainty.

“Manufacturing firms in the region noted sharp declines in production and new orders, while service providers reported only mild expansions in activity and sales.

“Encouragingly, employment continued to rise, extending the current period of job creation to 16 months. That said, the rate of payroll growth was the softest seen since April 2021.

“While there were signs that price pressures have peaked, costs continued to rise sharply overall.

“Along with signs of weakening demand, an uncertain economic outlook and the cost of living crisis, a number of firms expressed concerns around the outlook and fears of a recession in the year ahead.”

Tags

Tags

Conversation

