‘Enormous opportunity, enormous headache’: How viable is energy nationalisation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

‘Enormous opportunity, enormous headache’: How viable is energy nationalisation?

By Andrew Dykes
August 22, 2022, 8:49 am
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
New York-based entrepreneurship expert starts new Aberdeen role
0
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Don't make Aberdeen 'pick up the tab' of energy crisis - Chamber tells first…
0
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
1,500 extra meals to break even: Torry businesses hit out at cost-of-living crisis
2
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
New Botox training academy to open in Aberdeen city centre
0
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen's Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - and the…
0
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
1
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
1
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Family and friends gave north businesswoman Natalie Perks the courage and self-belief she needed…
1
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
AAB announces sixth acquisition in just over a year
1
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Caitlin Lee (Unite Hospitality Glasgow) joined a range of organisations and people as they hold a protest outside the offices of Scottish Power in Glasgow last week. The groups are demanding a price freeze, an end to payment meters, an end to late payment fees and in some cases the re-nationalisation of the utilities. They are also protesting at excess profits by the company.Photo by James Chapelard
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0