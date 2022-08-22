Top 5 steps to save water, energy, and money in your bathroom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While it may not be immediately obvious, bathrooms can deliver savings to help you cope with today’s soaring prices and rising living costs.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

All you need are the right technologies to help you cut your use of both water and energy.

The good news is bathroom fixtures have become so advanced that simple swaps can already mean big savings as well as environmental benefits for the long-term.

Bathroom fixtures to save money and Mother Earth

1. Use a tap aerator

You don’t need to remodel your entire bathroom to reduce your water consumption. Simply fitting an aerator to your faucet will already reduce the amount of water you use. Energy Saving Trust says using this small gadget with tiny holes can save you £13 a year on water bills (if you’re on a meter), aside from £25 annually on energy bills.

2. Choose a low-flush toilet

When it comes to bathroom fixtures to save money, don’t underestimate swapping your old toilet for a new model. It can make a world of difference in your household’s water use. If you can’t invest in a new toilet, consider installing a cistern displacement device. Like modern dual-flush toilets, this will allow you to control the volume of water for each flush so you’ll only use the amount you need every time. In fact, it can save around 1-2 litres of water every time you flush your toilet.

3. Upgrade your shower system

Upgrading your shower system can significantly reduce your water consumption and save energy. For example, there are now more energy efficient thermostatic control valves that make sure your desired water flow and temperature remain constant. There are also digital showers available in the market that have an eco mode with a low flow rate and a timer. Some even come with an app to help you become more mindful about how long your showers last and how much water you’re consuming. Go to bathroom specialists like William Wilson for a solution that’s tailor-made for you.

4. Replace your shower head

If a shower overhaul is not in your budget, you can simply opt to replace your shower head. Newer models restrict the volume of water that flows through them. Some allow you to cut the amount of water you use by nearly half while keeping your shower experience enjoyable. Water efficient shower heads can save a household around £55 on gas bills and around £45 on water bills each year.

5. Switch to LED lights

Change your old bathroom light bulbs to LED lighting. They use less energy and will ultimately cost you less. That’s because you won’t need to keep replacing them as they last longer (up to 25,000 hours)! According to Energy Saving Trust, replacing old light bulbs with LED lights across an average house can save £55 a year, not to mention around 63 kg of CO2 emissions.

Buy your money-saving bathroom fixtures and accessories at William Wilson’s sale. Sale starts August 29th and runs until October 1st. Find your nearest showroom.