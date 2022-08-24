Cromarty Firth oil rig headed for recycling yard in Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Cromarty Firth oil rig headed for recycling yard in Turkey

By Allister Thomas
August 24, 2022, 2:29 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:58 pm
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fish farm giant's Scottish operations hit by egg and disease woes
1
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
1
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Aberdeen unions raise concerns over jobs if north-east green freeport goes ahead
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Wood's new boss 'really encouraged' by what he's seen in first few months in…
1
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
New York-based entrepreneurship expert starts new Aberdeen role
1
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Don't make Aberdeen 'pick up the tab' of energy crisis - Chamber tells first…
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
1,500 extra meals to break even: Torry businesses hit out at cost-of-living crisis
3
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
New Botox training academy to open in Aberdeen city centre
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
‘Enormous opportunity, enormous headache’: How viable is energy nationalisation?
0

More from Press and Journal

The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
The oil rig, Ocean Vanguard, is towed from the Cromarty Firth by the tug Rota Endurance (blue) while acting as a brake is the Skandi Hera. Picture by Sandy McCook
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?