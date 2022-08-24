Former Don Dougie Bell joins the 2022 class for the Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Don Dougie Bell joins the 2022 class for the Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

By Paul Third
August 24, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 4:50 pm
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dougie Bell has been confirmed as the second entrant in the 2022 class of Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame.

Bell will join Duncan Shearer in being inducted on Wednesday, November 23 at the Chester Hotel with two additional names still to be announced.

Bell, a free transfer signing from St Mirren in 1979, was a key member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side and is perhaps best-remembered for his display in the 5-1 victory over Waterschei in the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final in 1983.

Injury robbed Bell of the chance to play in the final against Real Madrid, but his six-year spell with the Dons was a trophy-laden stint.

In addition to playing his part in the Cup Winners’ Cup-winning campaign and Super Cup win in 1983, Bell won three league titles and two Scottish Cups after scoring 14 goals in 185 appearance for the club.

