Former Don Dougie Bell joins the 2022 class for the Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dougie Bell has been confirmed as the second entrant in the 2022 class of Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame.

Bell will join Duncan Shearer in being inducted on Wednesday, November 23 at the Chester Hotel with two additional names still to be announced.

Bell, a free transfer signing from St Mirren in 1979, was a key member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side and is perhaps best-remembered for his display in the 5-1 victory over Waterschei in the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final in 1983.

Injury robbed Bell of the chance to play in the final against Real Madrid, but his six-year spell with the Dons was a trophy-laden stint.

In addition to playing his part in the Cup Winners’ Cup-winning campaign and Super Cup win in 1983, Bell won three league titles and two Scottish Cups after scoring 14 goals in 185 appearance for the club.