Whisky distillery Ardbeg launches graphic novel inspired by three of its most popular tipples

By Findlay Grant
August 25, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:08 pm
Islay distillery Ardbeg is releasing a new comic inspired by some of their whiskies.
Islay distillery Ardbeg is releasing a new comic inspired by some of their whiskies.

The nights will soon be drawing in, but one distillery has just launched the perfect distraction for fans of their whisky.

Ardbeg, based in Islay, have created a 40-page graphic novel inspired by its single malts.

The limited edition comic, which will be released next month, takes its inspiration from three Ardbeg whiskies – Ten Years Old, An Oa, and Wee Beastie.

Some of the distillery’s best-known characters will also make an appearance.

Planet Ardbeg was the brainchild of renowned New York cartoonist Ronald Wimberly, alongside Emma Rios and Sanford Greene.

Time machine

Mr Wimberly, who is also creative director, said: “When we first started thinking about making this graphic novel, I thought about Planet Ardbeg as a time machine.

“Time is important with whisky, and with Ardbeg An Oa, Ardbeg Wee Beastie and Ardbeg Ten Years Old what you’re talking about is three different time experiences.”

His contribution, which is called The Best Laid Schemes – pays tribute to the distillery’s Wee Beastie whisky – is a neo-western with giant botanicals and even larger beasts.

Mr Greene’s piece, entitled Guardians of Oa, is about an copper city finding itself under attack by a monstrous creature.

Ms Ris’s Take It With a Grain of Salt tells the story of a mystical quest in a place lost to time.

Planet Ardbeg will be on sale at the Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre and some comic book shops.

Distillery manager Colin Gordon said: “It’s amazing to see the different smoky characteristics of these whiskies brought to life in graphic novel form.

“Each story in Planet Ardbeg is brimming with imagination and creativity.

“It’s a must-read for Ardbeg fans everywhere.”

An online version is available free exclusively for members of the Ardbeg Committee.

