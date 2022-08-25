School pupils build wind turbines at Aberdeen Beach as part of renewable energy project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School pupils build wind turbines at Aberdeen Beach as part of renewable energy project

By Ellie Milne
August 25, 2022, 3:54 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:18 pm
Representatives and pupils took part in the session at Aberdeen Beach on Thursday, including David Rodger from AREG, Andy Williamson from Opito and Bryan Snelling from Aberdeen Science Centre. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger
Representatives and pupils took part in the session at Aberdeen Beach on Thursday, including David Rodger from AREG, Andy Williamson from Opito and Bryan Snelling from Aberdeen Science Centre. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger

Youngsters from two Aberdeen schools have been building their own wind turbines.

More than 70 P7 pupils from Danestone Primary and Kirkhill Primary visited Aberdeen Beach to test how their wind turbines work out at sea.

Belgian charity OffshoreWind4Kids have designed the project to educate youngsters in the fields of engineering, technology and renewable energy.

The event was organised in partnership with skills body Opito, the Aberdeen Science Centre and Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with representatives from all partners in attendance.

Inspiring younger generations

Andy Williamson, vice-president for energy transition at Opito, was fully involved in the action – heading out into the North Sea with each of the wind turbines.

He said it was important to “maximise the curiosity” of the youngsters taking part in the session.

Pupils from Danestone Primary School built their own wind turbines this morning. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger

“STEM education is in our DNA,” he said. “It’s very important that we are paving the way, and looking at these opportunities through younger generation’s eyes, to inspire them to get involved and pursue a career in science and engineering-related disciplines.

“We’re probably going to have to double the workforce by 2050 to what it is now to meet the demands of wider energy. So, we don’t have much time we need to make sure they remain engaged and that there are some fantastic opportunities.

“The kids have had a blast and they love the fact they’ve been able to see what they’ve built – they’ve put it into action and generated electricity.”

‘It’s really fun’

The Danestone pupils were split into groups to build their own wind turbines using different base options to find out which would work best.

Pupil Jonathan said: “It’s really fun and it’s good to learn about the offshore and onshore wind turbines as well.”

Akshaya said her favourite part of the day had been building the turbines, while Sebastian said it was exciting to see the red light turn on and see them spin to make energy.

All of the turbines were tested in the wind and in the sea. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger

Interactive experience

Following their trip to the beach, the pupils headed to the Aberdeen Science Centre to try out the hands-on exhibits, including the immersive Opito Theatre of Energy.

Featuring three interactive displays, the exclusive avatar game tasks visitors with keeping Aberdeen from blacking out, and also explains the energy transition from fossil fuels through to the renewables of the future.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We’re trying to inspire children’s interest in Stem subjects and this is just another thing to add to the growing number of programmes and opportunities we have to inspire them.

“I think we’re in a really great position to support careers, even starting as young as primary schools and younger to support that future. Which is, as we all know, just around the corner.

“We’re working with AREG and Opito with an interest in renewables in the future. That is the next step. We all know that Aberdeen is moving in that direction, so we want to be part of that. We’ll be able to support the entire transition and are excited to do so.”

‘A fantastic opportunity’

The pupils said the sessions should be made available to all classes. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger

David Rodger, AREG chief executive, added: “We represent about 250 interests all developing future opportunities in renewables and within the energy transition.

“To have the primary seven pupils making the turbines and learning about renewables, in the backdrop of the Aberdeen offshore wind farm, is just a fantastic opportunity.

“There is something about creating the sparks that will result in an interest in Stem careers and in working in renewable energy.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
