Law firm’s Aberdeen office positively buzzing

By Keith Findlay
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:19 am
CMS Aberdeen managing director Norman Wisely, front centre, and colleagues with their new beehive.
CMS Aberdeen managing director Norman Wisely, front centre, and colleagues with their new beehive.

There’s an unmistakable buzz in the air at the Aberdeen office of law firm CMS.

Staff have welcomed a new addition to the team – a colony of bees in their own hive.

The honey-makers have taken up residence in the grounds of the Queen’s Road office as part of CMS’s efforts to promote biodiversity.

Hives have been introduced to many of the firm’s operations in the UK and internationally.

CMS teamed up with Bee Conservation, an organisation dedicated to ensuring the survival of honeybees in the face of a raft of environmental challenges, for the project.

The legal firm’s bee gardens are designed to enhance the environment and make sure life is sweet for the pollinators and their ecosystems.

As well as accommodating the hives, the lawyers are making sure there are enough pesticide-free, nectar-rich flowers and trees in the vicinity.

This is so the bees won’t need to travel far to find food or compete with nearby hives.

CMS is also setting up bee clubs, where staff can learn the basics of beekeeping, overseen by professional beekeepers.

Busy bee lawyers

Norman Wisely, managing director of CMS’s Aberdeen office, said: “We’re delighted to accommodate the new hives in Aberdeen.

“We will be encouraging staff and clients to get involved by offering them the opportunity to learn about beekeeping and how we can best support these insects in their new home.”

He added: “We are incredibly passionate about our Bee programme, which is just one of the many projects we are undertaking as part of CMS’s wider commitment towards sustainability.”

Barbara Mendler, managing director, operations and strategic projects, CMS, said: “Biodiversity ensures we have functioning ecosystems that are essential for all life on earth.

“Bees play a vital role in maintaining and promoting biodiversity, pollinating the food we need to survive and many of the trees and flowers that provide habitats for wildlife.

“However, their numbers are declining. By bringing bees to CMS, we want to help sustain our vital ecosystems and enhance biodiversity in the communities where we operate.”

Net zero goal

CMS, with nearly 80 offices in more than 40 countries and 5,000-plus lawyers worldwide, aims to become carbon neutral by 2025.

Giving bees a home is just one of many initiatives it has introduced to reach its sustainability sweet spot.

A special board committee, led by senior partner Penelope Warne, meets regularly to prioritise and oversee implementation of the firm’s environmental commitments.

Other sustainability programmes include a social impact fund’, aimed at supporting organisations making a positive social impact in communities where CMS staff live and work.

To date, in excess of £100,000 has been donated to more than 70 charitable and community organisations in 20 locations across seven countries.

Meanwhile, renegotiating energy contracts to maximise supply from renewable sources has allowed seven of the firm’s eight UK offices to become 100% green-powered.

