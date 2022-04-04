‘OutFit like’ – Aberdeen lawyers team up with charity to help disadvantaged jobseekers create good first impression

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen law firms are helping north-east jobseekers dress for success when attending interviews.

The ‘OutFit Like’ scheme provides donated business clothing to people who are looking for work but unable to afford it.

CMS and Aberdeen Law Project (ALP) have partnered up with Aberdeen Cyrenians to support anyone at the charity with formal clothing for job interviews should they need it.

The scheme also also provides jobseekers with workshops on CV writing and interview skills.

Aberdeen Cyrenians service manager Scott McDougall said: “When some of these boys and girls were going for these interviews they were just dressed in their normal clothing.

“It maybe wasn’t seen to be appropriate and put them at a slight disadvantage because the way they looked didn’t suit the type of opportunity it was.

“To make sure there was a level playing field ALP very generously spoke to us about the possibility of providing formal wear that people could use.

“It’s been a great work in progress.”

The initiative was previously launched a couple of years ago but Covid-19 quickly put a stop to plans with job opportunities few and far between.

Twenty different items for both men and women including, trousers, shirt, ties, skirts & dresses are available.

Help boost mental health

Mr McDougall said: “With restrictions easing, there are more job opportunities there.

“A lot of the people we support in our organisation don’t have the means to be able to afford it.

“What we don’t want is for finances to get in the way of opportunity.

“Working together with ALP takes away those barriers and provides everybody with an equal opportunity.”

“Anyone who is in need is grateful for any type of support that’s provided to them.

“There’s a real sense of pride when they get the shirt and tie on, the nice trousers or the nice dress.

“Quite often the people we are supporting are wearing the same clothes for six, seven, eight or however many days.

“So for them to come into a place get a nice shower and clothes it makes people feel so much better.

“You can see that when they walk out the door. It’s great for their well-being and mental health.”

Help get back into the workplace

Along with University of Aberdeen School of Law and two other legal firms, CMS is also donating clothes for the initiative.

CMS Aberdeen-based partner Judith Aldersey-Williams said: “This is a fantastic initiative which will have a positive impact on many lower-income jobseekers as well as employers and the wider community.

“Having access to smart clothing is essential in helping ensure job applicants feel confident and perform to their potential when attending interviews.”

Helena Siebenrock, student director at ALP, commented: “Research suggests that it only takes a few seconds for an employer to form an impression about an interviewee.

“It’s not always fair but having access to the right clothes can be the difference between making a good impression or a bad one.

“We hope OutFit Like will change that and help more people get back into the workplace.”