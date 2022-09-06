North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole

By Keith Findlay
September 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:48 am
Drink entrepreneur Kenny Webster is now a pub landlord.
The Scottish drink entrepreneur behind two north breweries has moved into the licensed trade by buying a city centre pub in Glasgow.

Kenny Webster, who owns Isle of Skye Brewing Company and North Coast Brewing Company – trading as WooHa Brewing – in Kinloss, is now landlord at The Griffin.

The Bath Street pub has been shut since the first Covid-19 lockdown in spring 2020.

It is about to reopen again after a £40,000 refurbishment.

The Griffin pub in Glasgow.

Mr Webster was at one time co-owner of north-east soft drink firm Sangs.

In 2007 he teamed up with fellow Glasgow entrepreneur Andy Anderson to buy Macduff-based Sangs – best known for its Macb range of flavoured water – for £10 million.

One administration and several changes of ownership later, the Macb business is now part of a drink group owned by US-based investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

The Macb factory in Macduff.

Mr Webster acquired The Griffin from Glasgow publican and entrepreneur Oli Norman for an undisclosed sum.

It will employ 15 people, with the new owner targeting turnover of £1m in its first year of trading, doubling to £2m by the end of year three.

I wasn’t going to acquire any pub just for the sake of it.”

Kenny Wesbster, owner, Isle of Skye Brewing Co and North Coast Brewing Co.

Mr Webster, who also owns the Black Wolf Brewery in Throsk, Stirlingshire, said it had been his intention to buy a bar for some time but he was waiting for the right opportunity.

He added: “Being a brewer, it’s a natural fit to move into the licensed trade, but I wasn’t going to acquire any pub just for the sake of it.

“It had to be the right one and when the Griffin became available I knew that was it. It ticked all the boxes.”

Inside The Griffin pub in Glasgow before it shut at the start of the pandemic.

The 120-year-old pub, formerly The King’s Arms, has long been a favoured watering hole for performers at the neighbouring King’s Theatre.

Named after publican William Griffin, who owned and ran the bar in the 1960s and 70s, it has been a much-loved destination for generations of regulars, students, office workers and revellers heading to city-centre nightclubs.

Celebrities galore

Celebrity customers over the years have included Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, snooker players Alex Higgins and Alan McManus, comedian, and presenter Paul O’Grady – creator of alter ego Lily Savage – actors Claire Sweeney and Joe McGann, and Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie.

Phil Differ the comedian and writer and producer behind shows such as Scotch & Wry, Naked Video, Chewin’ the Fat and Only an Excuse? Performed a one-man show there.

The Griffin counts TV presenter Paul O’Grady among its customers.

The pub was also heavily namechecked in Espedair Street, a novel by Scottish author Iain Banks.

Mr Webster said: “The Griffin is such an iconic landmark, even people who have never been there noticed when it closed and wanted to know what was happening to it.I

“t means such a lot to the people of Glasgow and we’re delighted to be taking it forward into the next chapter of its life.”

