North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole

The Scottish drink entrepreneur behind two north breweries has moved into the licensed trade by buying a city centre pub in Glasgow.

Kenny Webster, who owns Isle of Skye Brewing Company and North Coast Brewing Company – trading as WooHa Brewing – in Kinloss, is now landlord at The Griffin.

The Bath Street pub has been shut since the first Covid-19 lockdown in spring 2020.

It is about to reopen again after a £40,000 refurbishment.

Mr Webster was at one time co-owner of north-east soft drink firm Sangs.

In 2007 he teamed up with fellow Glasgow entrepreneur Andy Anderson to buy Macduff-based Sangs – best known for its Macb range of flavoured water – for £10 million.

One administration and several changes of ownership later, the Macb business is now part of a drink group owned by US-based investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

Mr Webster acquired The Griffin from Glasgow publican and entrepreneur Oli Norman for an undisclosed sum.

It will employ 15 people, with the new owner targeting turnover of £1m in its first year of trading, doubling to £2m by the end of year three.

I wasn’t going to acquire any pub just for the sake of it.” Kenny Wesbster, owner, Isle of Skye Brewing Co and North Coast Brewing Co.

Mr Webster, who also owns the Black Wolf Brewery in Throsk, Stirlingshire, said it had been his intention to buy a bar for some time but he was waiting for the right opportunity.

He added: “Being a brewer, it’s a natural fit to move into the licensed trade, but I wasn’t going to acquire any pub just for the sake of it.

“It had to be the right one and when the Griffin became available I knew that was it. It ticked all the boxes.”

The 120-year-old pub, formerly The King’s Arms, has long been a favoured watering hole for performers at the neighbouring King’s Theatre.

Named after publican William Griffin, who owned and ran the bar in the 1960s and 70s, it has been a much-loved destination for generations of regulars, students, office workers and revellers heading to city-centre nightclubs.

Celebrities galore

Celebrity customers over the years have included Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, snooker players Alex Higgins and Alan McManus, comedian, and presenter Paul O’Grady – creator of alter ego Lily Savage – actors Claire Sweeney and Joe McGann, and Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie.

Phil Differ the comedian and writer and producer behind shows such as Scotch & Wry, Naked Video, Chewin’ the Fat and Only an Excuse? Performed a one-man show there.

The pub was also heavily namechecked in Espedair Street, a novel by Scottish author Iain Banks.

Mr Webster said: “The Griffin is such an iconic landmark, even people who have never been there noticed when it closed and wanted to know what was happening to it.I

“t means such a lot to the people of Glasgow and we’re delighted to be taking it forward into the next chapter of its life.”