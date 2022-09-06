Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The focus will be on Aberdeen’s penchant for conceding late goals from set-pieces, but my biggest concern with the Dons is their poor service in the final third.

There was huge frustration among the fans – and no doubt the players and manager Jim Goodwin – at conceding an injury time equaliser at Ross County on Saturday.

Giving away a soft goal with practically the last kick of the ball is horrible, but the truth is the Dons did not do enough to win the game.

I counted 13 corners from Aberdeen in the game. That tells me they were attacking well and putting the Staggies under pressure. But a flash header from Ross McCrorie which missed the target was the only opportunity created from those 13 deliveries into the box.

If there is one area the players should be focusing on this week, it is their own attacking set-play opportunities.

I hope the manager is adding crosses into the box in open play into his list of work needing done this week, too.

Talented Miovski needs better service

Saturday was my first chance to see Bojan Miovski in the flesh and it was a tough shift for the star striker.

He was starved of service during the game and in what was a far from enjoyable afternoon for him.

Duk is built like a tank, but showed great desire and athleticism – and no shortage of enthusiasm either – to start and finish a terrific move for what should have been the winning goal for Aberdeen.

But with the dominance the Dons had, they should have put the game beyond County. And the reason they didn’t was the lack of cutting edge in the final third.

I lost count of the number of opportunities the team had in the final third only for the final ball into the box to be too short, too flat, too long or too high.

Miovski may be a good finisher, but you can’t put the ball in the back of the net if it’s not reaching you and that was a major problem on Saturday.

Will Clarkson be available on Saturday?

The final concern I have is about the availability of Leighton Clarkson for Saturday’s game against Rangers at Pittodrie.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder was hugely fortunate to escape with only a yellow card for his challenge on Callum Johnson.

I don’t think for a second Clarkson is a nasty player, but he was knee high with his challenge.

Given County lost two players retrospectively after the Kilmarnock game following incidents a couple of weeks ago, I’d be amazed if the SFA decide not to take action in this case.

There is a need to be sharper in the final third from the Dons, but there were positives from their draw in Dingwall. Hayden Coulson was excellent and looks a fine addition, but the star of the show for me was Ylber Ramadani.

He’s a Scott Brown type, who sits in front of the four and breaks up the play before starting attacks for his side.

His passing is very good and he has quickly become an integral cog in the Aberdeen engine room.

Aberdeen will need his qualities for when Rangers come to town on Saturday.

Recent results mean little when Dons face Rangers

It will be interesting to see how the Gers’ 4-0 defeat by Celtic at the weekend affects their visit to Pittodrie.

Had they won 4-0, people would have said they are flying ahead of their visit, but because they’ve lost the story will now be about how much they will want to bounce back at Pittodrie.

But, having played in this fixture several times, I can tell you the formbook goes out the window.

Pittodrie will be lively, the fans will be right up for it and the players in both camps will be fired up for this one.

That’s always been the case regardless of results in the previous game.

Staggies lacking fluidity

Ross County celebrated a late draw against the Dons, but it is clear they too need to sharpen up in the final third.

There isn’t an awful lot wrong in this new-look Staggies team. They are decent at the back and competitive in midfield, but they haven’t go the same potency in attack compared to last season.

Long throw-ins was the sum of their attacking threat against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Like the Dons, it has been a major rebuild at the club this summer at County. While Aberdeen have been more free flowing in front of goal prior to Saturday’s 1-1 draw, the Staggies have yet to show any rhythm.

Chance for Caley Thistle to press home their title credentials

I was pleased to see my old Dons strike partner Billy Dodds get a much-needed three points with Caley Thistle on Saturday.

Inverness had a tough couple of weeks following defeats by Partick Thistle, Morton and Motherwell and it put a bit of pressure on them for their trip to Raith Rovers.

A 2-0 win was just what was required for Caley Jags and it sets them up for a huge game against Hamilton Accies this weekend.

I’ve said I expect another thrilling title race in the Championship this season with Ayr United, Dundee and Partick all catching the eye so far.

But, if Inverness can beat Accies at Caledonian Stadium this week, they will be well in the hunt at this early stage.