PM commits to new North Sea licensing round, expects process to yield ‘over 100’ permits

By Hamish Penman
September 8, 2022, 3:43 pm
Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea region, Norway with sunset as background.; Shutterstock ID 1052722145; Purchase Order: -
Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea region, Norway with sunset as background.; Shutterstock ID 1052722145; Purchase Order: -

A new North Sea licensing round is on the horizon as new Prime Minister Liz Truss tries to turn the UK into a “net energy exporter by 2040”.

Truss confirmed plans in the House of Commons on Thursday to issue fresh oil and gas permits, and she predicts more than 100 licenses will be awarded.

There are reports that the total number of permits handed out could be in the region of 130.

She once again rejected calls to widen the current windfall tax on the profits of North Sea companies, arguing it would discourage the “very investment we need”.

Liz Truss

On green energy, Ms Truss pledged to “speed up our deployment of all clean and renewable technologies”, such as hydrogen, solar, carbon capture and storage and wind.

However, she confirmed a “temporary suspension” of the green levy paid by consumers.

A cap on bills

The prime minister laid out her strategy for scaling up energy sources alongside plans to cap bills at £2,500 a year from October.

As part of her plans to get the energy market “back on track”, Ms Truss announced plans to grow North Sea oil and gas production.

Work is also ongoing to sign new longstanding energy contracts to reduce the impact of the cap on bills on government coffers, she revealed.

Ms Truss said: “The way the way we are going to defray the cost of this intervention is first of all by ramping up supply.

IR35 and legal consultants

“Following on from a successful vaccine taskforce we have created a new energy supply task force.  They already negotiating new long-term energy contracts with domestic and international gas suppliers to immediately bring down the cost of intervention.

“We are also accelerating all sources of domestic energy, including North Sea oil and gas production. We will be launching a new licensing round, which we expect to lead to over 100 new licenses being awarded.”

Windfall tax ruled out again

As it did during prime ministers questions yesterday, arguments over who will pick up the tab for the government’s intervention came to ahead.

Ms Truss once again ruled out a further windfall tax on the profits of North Sea oil and gas firms.

The Energy Profits Levy was introduced earlier this year after the likes of BP and Shell reported huge profits, the result of a spike in commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Calls have been made for the current windfall tax to be increased in order to raise revenue that could go to struggling households, something Ms Truss has repeatedly rejected.

She said: “The Chancellor of the Exchequer will set out the expected costs [of the bills cap] as part of his fiscal statement later this month.

“And I can tell the house today that we will not be giving in to the leader of the opposition’s calls for this to be funded through a windfall tax that would undermine the national interest by discouraging the very investment we need.”

Bill will be picked up by ‘working people’

In response, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused her of siding with “big oil” over working people, while also taking aim at BP.

He said: “The head of BP has called this crisis a cash machine for his company, and households are on the other end of that cash machine, their bills funding these eye watering profits.

“That’s why we’ve been calling for a windfall tax since January and here’s why we want to see the windfall tax expanded now.

windfall tax labour
Keir Starmer during a visit to the Hamiltonhill Claypits Local Nature Reserve in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“But the Prime Minister is opposed to windfall taxes. She wants to leave these vast profits on the table with one clear and obvious consequence – the bill will be picked up by working people.”

‘Good news’ for the north-east

In response to Ms Truss’ statement, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) praised her getting behind the UK’s energy sector.

AGCC chief executive Russel Borthwick said: “The commitment to return the UK to being a net exporter of energy is good news for our region.

“After a ten-month campaign by this chamber calling for a more pragmatic approach to energy, firms can now invest in transition with the certainty that their efforts will not be undermined by confidence-sapping windfall taxes.

Russell Borthwick

“And we hope to see action to match the government’s rhetoric on accelerating deployment of low carbon technologies.

“That must include moving the Scottish CCUS Cluster to Track 1, leveraging more investment and regulatory pace into offshore wind and hydrogen and ensuring the North-east of Scotland is granted the green freeport status that will power the region towards being Europe’s net zero capital.”

 

