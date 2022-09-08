Roadworks along the A9 near Inverness extended by two weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ongoing roadworks along the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Inverness have been extended for an additional two weeks.

Bear Scotland is currently undertaking lining refreshments along the major route between Inverness and Aviemore.

Work began on Tuesday, August 16, and were expected to last until Saturday, September 3, however work is to be extended an extra two weeks.

This means that during the week beginning Monday, September 12, additional traffic management measures will be in place for the safety and workers.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 12 to Wednesday, September 14: 8pm – 7am

The slip roads on the northbound carriageway between Inshes Junction and Longman Roundabout including the Raigmore Junction will be closed periodically at various times during working hours.

Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16: 8pm – 7am A9 Southbound carriageway between Longman Roundabout and the Inshes Junction will be closed.

Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17: 7pm – 7am The works will then move further down the southbound A9 carriageway. There will be lane closures and a convoy system in place, with all works anticipated to be complete by 7am.

To find out how this will affect your journey visit Traffic Scotland.