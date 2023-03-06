Kirkwall Airport gets £1.7 million boost to test green aviation including airships and unmanned flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkwall Airport gets £1.7 million boost to test green aviation including airships and unmanned flights

By Erikka Askeland
March 6, 2023, 6:33 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:09 pm
An Airlander airship made by Hybrid Air Vehicles flying over Orkney.
Hybrid Air Vehicles believes its Airlander 10 is 'the future of zero-carbon aviation'.

A plan to test green aviation technology in the Highlands and Islands such as airships and unmanned electric aircraft has been lifted by a £1.7 million grant.

Three new partners have joined the Sustainable Aviation Test Environment (Sate) project based at Kirkwall Airport on Orkney.

Bedford-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has been developing the Airlander 10 – thought to be one of the largest aircraft in the world – for more than 10 years.

The firm, which is famously backed by aviation enthusiast and Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson, recently commissioned research into how the helium-filled ships can be used for passenger transport and freight in the Highlands and Islands.

The Cormorant SEAplane amphibious aircraft. NA. Supplied by HIAL Date; Unknown

ARC Aero Systems, another Bedford-based company, is aiming to test how its unmanned electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can be used to support the needs of rural Scotland, such as mail deliveries, fisheries, oil and gas and windfarms.

Netherlands-based Cormorant SEAplanes will take part in the project to develop a “flying proof-of-concept” for its electric, 7-seat amphibious aircraft.

Last year the Sate project bagged £8.9 million of funding from the government-backed body UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) as part of its “future flight challenge”.

The latest cash injection marks the next phase of development for Sate which was established in 2020, in a project led by Highlands and Islands Airport (HIAL).

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said the project supports its “long-term vision to become a net-zero carbon regional airport group”.

Inglis Lyon, managing director, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL)

He said: “The addition of these new technology partners will help us take a step closer to real solutions for the future of sustainable aviation.“

Chris Rijff, managing director of  Cormorant SEAplanes said opportunties from participating in Sate “cannot be over-emphasised”.

He said: “Sate provides an ideal, practical developmental ecosystem with opportunities for working together so that we can progress toward realising a sustainable, air transport solution for remote community needs.

“Beyond this current, short-term project, we are looking to develop our flying proof-of-concept within the favourable development environment provided in Scotland – where significant market potential is apparent for Cormorant.”

HAV CEO Tom Grundy said: “We think of Airlander as the world’s most efficient large aircraft. It is a game changer for regional air transportation.

“We are excited to demonstrate how our technology can contribute to a greener and more connected future in the Highlands and Islands and, in time, around the world.

“With the support of the Sate project and our fellow technology partners, we are confident that we can make a significant impact in advancing the next generation of air services in this wonderful part of Scotland.”

Dr Seyed Mohseni, CEO of ARC Aerosystems, added: “This project will enable ARC Aerosystems to demonstrate and test our UAV capabilities within CAA regulatory requirements. It will support in creating system proved flight evidence at the first stage of our UK flight trials.”

