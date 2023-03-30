Aberdeen firm AAB announces biggest promotions round to date

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

AAB Group, of Aberdeen, has unveiled a raft of promotions, including a new managing partner.

The fast-growing accountancy and business services firm will have James Hunt leading its Leeds office from the start of April, while there will also be three new partners in Aberdeen and another in Leeds.

In Aberdeen, Lynn Wilson has been appointed corporate tax partner, Stuart Petrie business advisory group partner and Jill Walker private client partner.

Gunhild Dam has been promoted to the role of private client partner in the Leeds office.

I am thrilled we are delivering unmatched opportunities for our people.” Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

Wherever they are based, each of the new partners will be providing specialist tax support to businesses and private individuals throughout the UK and internationally.

They have all progressed through AAB’s bespoke partner development programme, which is designed to “nurture talent and facilitate career progression” across the group.

Four new business unit heads have also been appointed.

Two of these are in Aberdeen, where Lauren McIlroy becomes head of virtual finance function and Gordon Steele assumes the role of head of corporate finance.

AAB’immensely proud of each individual promotion’

Paula Fraser is the new head of private client in Edinburgh and David Purse has been promoted to the post of head of payroll and employment taxes in the London office.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “I am immensely proud of each individual promotion across the group.

“We are an extremely ambitious firm and I am thrilled we are delivering unmatched opportunities for our people. We remain committed to investing in the talent across our business to further enhance the awesome client service we deliver day in, day out for businesses and individuals.”

Mr Allan highlighted that five of the nine appointments involve women, which he said “reflects the group’s commitment to developing each and every one of our team members based solely on talent and merit.”

AAB now employs more than 750 people in 10 locations across the UK and Ireland.

The business has grown rapidly, with a string of acquisitions, in recent years.

Expansion is fuelled by investment from London-based August Equity in 2021.