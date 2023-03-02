Aberdeen firm AAB goes transatlantic with latest buyout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen firm AAB goes transatlantic with latest buyout

By Keith Findlay
March 2, 2023, 12:01 am
Douglas Michael, of AAB. Image: Designtastic
Douglas Michael, of AAB. Image: Designtastic

AAB, the fast-growing Aberdeen-based accountancy and business services group has unveiled its first US acquisition.

Payroll services company Dominion Systems, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is now part of AAB’s diverse portfolio. The value of the deal was undisclosed.

AAB said Dominion had been a “trusted partner” for the past five years, supporting its global payroll expansion plans.

We have seen an increasing number of UK businesses expanding to the US over the last few years.”

Douglas Michael, partner and US tax practice lead, AAB

The newly acquired business has already started trading as AAB Payroll Inc.

It is led by president Chris Andree, who has been with the US business for 10 years,

AAB’s enlarged payroll and “global mobility” team boasts more than 100 people in offices across the UK, Ireland and US.

Image: Shutterstock

Douglas Michael, partner and US tax practice lead, AAB, said: “We have seen an increasing number of UK businesses expanding to the US over the last few years, from start-ups to established businesses requiring our specialist support in US payroll.

“Remaining compliant with cross-border payroll has never been more complex, and our enhanced team will be on hand to support any business or individual working in the US.”

‘Exciting’ times for AAB Payroll Inc

Mr Andree added: “It’s exciting to be a part of the AAB journey, particularly with regard to firmly establishing and growing payroll and advisory operations in the United States.”

AAB has been on a rapid growth journey since it secured investment from London-based August Equity in October 2021.

AAB's headquarters in Aberdeen.

Dominion is the group’s seventh acquisition in the past 16 months.

It also complements the US global mobility tax practice launched by AAB last year.

This provides individual and employment tax advisory and compliance support to clients with an American footprint.

Remaining compliant with cross-border payroll has never been more complex.”

AAB, based at Prime Four business park, in Kingswells, has annual revenue of about £65 million.

It employs more than 750 people glbally, including in excess of 50 partners.

Last August the group unveiled its sixth acquisition in just over a year.

It announced it had snapped up Irish human resources business Think People Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

That deal came just a few weeks after the group swooped to buy customs consultancy Charlton House, also for an undisclosed sum.

