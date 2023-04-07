Harmony from Complexity: Find out how people managers can support the workforce at the cHeRries Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harmony from Complexity: Find out how people managers can support the workforce at the cHeRries Conference

Leaders from across the north of Scotland will deliver insights and practical advice on how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can promote the benefits of diversity and inclusion at a landmark conference taking place in June.

By Erikka Askeland
Sean Westwood Employee Benefits Team Director, Mattioli Woods
A team from Mattioli Woods, led by Employee Benefits Team Director Sean Westwood,  will highlight how employers can deliver great outcomes to their people at the cHeRries Conference in June.

Change is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to be complicated if the right tools are in place to manage it.

For businesses facing change – whether through merger and acquisition or looking for ways to support staff through increases in the cost of living or the challenges of working post-pandemic, Mattioli Woods has answers.

The firm offers a range of services including platforms that enable employers to offer benefits including spouse/partner life assurance, private medical or salary sacrifice schemes including bike to work, electric car schemes or dining card schemes – with many offering lower costs for both employers and employees alike.

‘Strong communication to display the value to employees is key’

His session, Harmony from Complexity, will explore the options available to deliver great outcomes for employers while keeping or creating a happy workforce.

“You can get this right or you can get this wrong,” he said.

Sean Westwood, Employee Benefits Team Director, Mattioli Woods. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

“Great outcomes can include some or all these features – benefit policies giving you simplified administration, economies of scale diving lower premiums and saving the employer money, getting employees on the same benefits and level of cover and offering the choice to flex up or down in the benefits they seek.

There is honouring Tupe promises and, lastly, rolling out voluntary benefits to enhance packages saving employee and employer National Insurance contributions.

“Strong communication to display the value to employees is key.”

cHeRries Conference open for registration

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event held, in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, takes place 8th June at the P&J Live.

The event will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition as well as the key note speech from Samantha Jayne Nelson.

The cHeRries Conference at P&J Live will also feature a panel session and audience Q&A. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Other sessions at the event will include:

Navigating Tomorrow’s World, with Hunter Adams

As the external environment is changing some businesses are struggling to keep up with the pace of change. This session will explore how the power of flexibility and harnessing the right behaviours can help companies compete in tomorrow’s workplace whilst increasing bottom line profitability.

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods offers an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Managing Competing Beliefs, with Burness Paull

All employees are protected from suffering discrimination on the grounds of their protected characteristics, whether that be their age, sex, disability, religion or belief, race, or sexual orientation, among others.

However, the potential for employees with differing protected characteristics to come into conflict with one another at work is an increasing problem for employers. These conflicts can be extremely difficult to manage and can lead to workforce engagement and retention issues as well as potentially a risk of employment tribunal claims.

This session will explore, in a highly interactive way, the scenarios in which these challenges can arise. It will provide employers with practical guidance as to how these challenges can be addressed in a way that best restores workforce harmony and avoids the risk of claims.

Read: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at cHerRies Conference

Join us at the annual cHeRries Conference Thursday 8th June, 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Book your place now.

