Harmony from Complexity: Find out how people managers can support the workforce at the cHeRries Conference

Change is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to be complicated if the right tools are in place to manage it.

For businesses facing change – whether through merger and acquisition or looking for ways to support staff through increases in the cost of living or the challenges of working post-pandemic, Mattioli Woods has answers.

The firm offers a range of services including platforms that enable employers to offer benefits including spouse/partner life assurance, private medical or salary sacrifice schemes including bike to work, electric car schemes or dining card schemes – with many offering lower costs for both employers and employees alike.

A team from Mattioli Woods, led by Employee Benefits Team Director Sean Westwood, will highlight how employers can deliver great outcomes to their people at the cHeRries Conference in June.

‘Strong communication to display the value to employees is key’

His session, Harmony from Complexity, will explore the options available to deliver great outcomes for employers while keeping or creating a happy workforce.

“You can get this right or you can get this wrong,” he said.

“Great outcomes can include some or all these features – benefit policies giving you simplified administration, economies of scale diving lower premiums and saving the employer money, getting employees on the same benefits and level of cover and offering the choice to flex up or down in the benefits they seek.

There is honouring Tupe promises and, lastly, rolling out voluntary benefits to enhance packages saving employee and employer National Insurance contributions.

“Strong communication to display the value to employees is key.”

cHeRries Conference open for registration

Leaders from across the north of Scotland will deliver insights and practical advice on how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can promote the benefits of diversity and inclusion at a landmark conference taking place in June.

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event held, in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, takes place 8th June at the P&J Live.

The event will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition as well as the key note speech from Samantha Jayne Nelson.

Other sessions at the event will include:

Navigating Tomorrow’s World, with Hunter Adams

As the external environment is changing some businesses are struggling to keep up with the pace of change. This session will explore how the power of flexibility and harnessing the right behaviours can help companies compete in tomorrow’s workplace whilst increasing bottom line profitability.

Managing Competing Beliefs, with Burness Paull

All employees are protected from suffering discrimination on the grounds of their protected characteristics, whether that be their age, sex, disability, religion or belief, race, or sexual orientation, among others.

However, the potential for employees with differing protected characteristics to come into conflict with one another at work is an increasing problem for employers. These conflicts can be extremely difficult to manage and can lead to workforce engagement and retention issues as well as potentially a risk of employment tribunal claims.

This session will explore, in a highly interactive way, the scenarios in which these challenges can arise. It will provide employers with practical guidance as to how these challenges can be addressed in a way that best restores workforce harmony and avoids the risk of claims.

