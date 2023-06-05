Pizza the Action in Stonehaven announces closure after 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pizza the Action in Stonehaven announces closure after 15 years

The pizza delivery service has shut up shop due to rising costs.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Pizza the Action in Stonehaven
The owner of Pizza the Action took to social media to confirm the Stonehaven delivery service has now closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A popular pizza takeaway in Stonehaven has announced it has closed its doors with immediate effect.

Pizza the Action has operated in the town since 2008 offering customers a variety of deals and delivering pizza favourites seven days a week.

The Redcloak Drive business has built up a loyal customer base over the years delivering to Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Newtonhill and Portlethen.

However, due to the rising costs of keeping the business running, it has now been forced to shut up shop.

‘Downsides outweighing benefits’

Owner Damien Lincoln took to social media this afternoon to share the news with his customers, stating it is not a decision he has “taken lightly”.

He wrote: “This is a post that I was hoping that I wouldn’t have to write for at least another couple of years, but I have decided to close Pizza The Action with immediate effect.

Entrance to Pizza the Action in Stonehaven
Pizza the Action opened in Stonehaven in 2008. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We’ve had just about 15 years of great times (I never thought we’d make it this far), but the outgoings on running the business have just become ridiculous, the last year particularly tough.

“This isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly , I’ve put 15 years of my life into the place but unfortunately the downsides are far outweighing the benefits.”

‘Support independent businesses’

Pizza the Action was known for its freshly made pizzas with fun and creative names, including the Stoney Bad Boy, The Highlander, The Terminator and Raging Bull.

North-east residents have taken to the comments of the post to share their sadness upon reading about the closure.

As he signed off, Mr Lincoln added that other independent businesses in Stonehaven need support to keep going.

He wrote: “I’ve enjoyed serving you all, employed some great staff over the years and made some great friends.

“Small business ownership is brutal just now, especially in hospitality, Stonehaven has some amazing independent businesses and they need your support to survive.”

