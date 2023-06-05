Pizza the Action in Stonehaven announces closure after 15 years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular pizza takeaway in Stonehaven has announced it has closed its doors with immediate effect.

Pizza the Action has operated in the town since 2008 offering customers a variety of deals and delivering pizza favourites seven days a week.

The Redcloak Drive business has built up a loyal customer base over the years delivering to Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Newtonhill and Portlethen.

However, due to the rising costs of keeping the business running, it has now been forced to shut up shop.

‘Downsides outweighing benefits’

Owner Damien Lincoln took to social media this afternoon to share the news with his customers, stating it is not a decision he has “taken lightly”.

He wrote: “This is a post that I was hoping that I wouldn’t have to write for at least another couple of years, but I have decided to close Pizza The Action with immediate effect.

“We’ve had just about 15 years of great times (I never thought we’d make it this far), but the outgoings on running the business have just become ridiculous, the last year particularly tough.

“This isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly , I’ve put 15 years of my life into the place but unfortunately the downsides are far outweighing the benefits.”

‘Support independent businesses’

Pizza the Action was known for its freshly made pizzas with fun and creative names, including the Stoney Bad Boy, The Highlander, The Terminator and Raging Bull.

North-east residents have taken to the comments of the post to share their sadness upon reading about the closure.

As he signed off, Mr Lincoln added that other independent businesses in Stonehaven need support to keep going.

He wrote: “I’ve enjoyed serving you all, employed some great staff over the years and made some great friends.

“Small business ownership is brutal just now, especially in hospitality, Stonehaven has some amazing independent businesses and they need your support to survive.”