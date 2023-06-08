Local Business Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way 'Stakeholders' can have their say at two events in Torry. By Allister Thomas June 8 2023, 4.43pm Share Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/local/5822821/aberdeen-energy-transition-zone-consultation-formally-under-way/ Copy Link 0 comment The Energy Transition Zone plans have gone out to consultation. Image: ETZ [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation