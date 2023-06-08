Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘amazing’ and ‘kind’ Elgin teen killed in A9 crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of an Elgin teenager killed in a horrific crash on the A9 have described him as an “amazing son, brother, grandson and nephew”.

Regan Johnstone, who had just turned 18, died after his car collided with a lorry near Tomatin on Friday, May 19.

Both vehicles burst into flames as a result, and the road was closed for 17 hours.

Mr Johnstone’s family have today announced his funeral details and described him as a “a quiet, fun-loving, kind, caring boy”.

The teen’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at WG Catto Funeral Home in Elgin at 11am, thereafter to the town’s cemetery.

In a post on social media, the funeral directors shared a message from the family which said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we have to announce the heartbreaking passing of our Wee Reegy Bear (Regan Johnstone), sadly taken from us on Friday, May 19, 2023.

“A quiet, fun-loving, kind, caring boy. The most amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many. Having just turned 18, our hearts ache for the life he should have gone on to have.”

‘A lovely lad’

Many people left their sympathies for Mr Johnstone’s loved ones in the post.

Susanne Carnegie-Brown wrote: “Such a lovely lad. Sending my condolences and thoughts to all the family.”

Teeny MacSo commented: “Heartbreaking petal. Sending lots of love and strength to all.”

Jac Louise posted: “So many good memories of Reegy. Wee pocket rocket.”

Nikki Kelly wrote: “Heartbroken. Fond memories of the wee Regan…thinking of you all.”.

Mr Johnstone’s death sparked fresh calls for action to be taken to dual the A9.

In February, it was announced the Tomatin-Moy upgrade had been rejected due to high costs and will have to go out to tender again.