Attention wine connoisseurs! New Sugarbird in the Gardens wine bar opens in the Burns Pavilion

A brand-new wine bar has opened at the vacant Burns Pavilion, offering locals a tipple in the gardens.

Sugarbird in the Gardens will open to customers on Friday, becoming Aberdeen’s newest wine bar.

Located in the highly desirable Burns Pavilion, the venue is set over two floors with access to the outdoor terrace for al-fresco drinks.

The new bar is in addition the SugarBird’s popular location at Union Grove, offering a similar atmosphere of “relaxed luxury”.

Sugarbird can accommodate up to 125 customers split over two levels with table seating and a bar on each floor.

On offer will be more than 60 still and sparkling wines curated from all over the world with experienced bartenders to help find something for everyone, even the least experienced wine drinker.

Also available will be cheese and charcuterie boards to go with your wine as well as a selection of light snacks.

Sugarbird will ‘take you on a journey of discovery’

The venue is operated by local wine specialists, Alex and Ruth Grahame.

Ruth Grahame, co-founder of Sugarbird Wines, said: “We can’t believe we are officially opening the doors to Sugarbird in the Gardens.

“This new venue in the centre of town has been a dream since we launched our first bar on Union Grove in 2021 and developed an incredibly loyal customer base, but for this space, we wanted to do something that helped the SugarBird brand evolve.

“This particular location is not only unique, but it also complements the ongoing regeneration of the city centre, a topic we feel really passionate about. Taking a look at the finished result, we couldn’t be more proud and thankful.”

Sugarbird is located close to several night-time venues, including His Majesty’s Theatre, the Aberdeen Music Hall and the city’s nightlife hub, Belmont Street.

The new bar will be a welcome addition to the Union Terrace Gardens site.