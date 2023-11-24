Attention wine connoisseurs! New Sugarbird in the Gardens wine bar opens in the Burns Pavilion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attention wine connoisseurs! New Sugarbird in the Gardens wine bar opens in the Burns Pavilion

The new bar will occupy the previously vacant unit which was part of the Union Terrace Gardens revamp.

By Ross Hempseed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, co-founders of SugarBird Wines in the new venue. Picture submitted buy Sugarbird Wines.
Alex and Ruth Grahame, co-founders of SugarBird Wines in the new venue. Picture submitted buy Sugarbird Wines.

A brand-new wine bar has opened at the vacant Burns Pavilion, offering locals a tipple in the gardens.

Sugarbird in the Gardens will open to customers on Friday, becoming Aberdeen’s newest wine bar.

Located in the highly desirable Burns Pavilion, the venue is set over two floors with access to the outdoor terrace for al-fresco drinks.

The new bar is in addition the SugarBird’s popular location at Union Grove, offering a similar atmosphere of “relaxed luxury”.

Sugarbird can accommodate up to 125 customers split over two levels with table seating and a bar on each floor.

SPOTTED! Ruth and Alex Grahame have struggled to keep their plans for SugarBird in the Gardens under wraps after being seen near the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Sam Brill/SugarBird Wines
Ruth and Alex Grahame are bringing Sugarbird Wines to this unit at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Sam Brill/SugarBird Wines

On offer will be more than 60 still and sparkling wines curated from all over the world with experienced bartenders to help find something for everyone, even the least experienced wine drinker.

Also available will be cheese and charcuterie boards to go with your wine as well as a selection of light snacks.

Sugarbird will ‘take you on a journey of discovery’

The venue is operated by local wine specialists, Alex and Ruth Grahame.

Ruth Grahame, co-founder of Sugarbird Wines, said: “We can’t believe we are officially opening the doors to Sugarbird in the Gardens.

“This new venue in the centre of town has been a dream since we launched our first bar on Union Grove in 2021 and developed an incredibly loyal customer base, but for this space, we wanted to do something that helped the SugarBird brand evolve.

Sugarbird in the Gardens – SugarBird, Sam Brill.

“This particular location is not only unique, but it also complements the ongoing regeneration of the city centre, a topic we feel really passionate about. Taking a look at the finished result, we couldn’t be more proud and thankful.”

Sugarbird is located close to several night-time venues, including His Majesty’s Theatre, the Aberdeen Music Hall and the city’s nightlife hub, Belmont Street.

The new bar will be a welcome addition to the Union Terrace Gardens site.

Aberdeen city centre: Track the empty and occupied units

