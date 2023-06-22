Images reveal two-storey wine bar to open in Union Terrace Gardens pavilion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Images reveal two-storey wine bar to open in Union Terrace Gardens pavilion

SugarBird Wines has unveiled plans for a luxurious second bar in the last remaining premises in Union Terrace Gardens.

By Alastair Gossip
Plans have been unveiled for a new wine bar in the two-storey Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. SugarBird is taking on the premises, expanding out of the west end. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines.
Plans have been unveiled for a new wine bar in the two-storey Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. SugarBird is taking on the premises, expanding out of the west end. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines.

An Aberdeen wine bar has revealed plans to expand into the city centre – taking the last remaining spot in the new-look Union Terrace Gardens.

SugarBird Wines has been unveiled as the city council’s preferred bidder for the two-storey Burns pavilion.

It is one of three tram-inspired premises built as part of the recent £30 million refurbishment of the city centre gardens.

SugarBird in the Gardens is hoped to open its doors in November.

The new venue, with space for 125 people, will include tables and a bar on each level, as well as an outdoor terrace.

The luxurious interior planned for the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, which will be home to SugarBird in the Gardens. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines
The luxurious interior planned for the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, which will be home to SugarBird in the Gardens. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines
The lower floor of SugarBird in the Gardens, which is expected to open in the Burns pavilion in November. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines
The lower floor of SugarBird in the Gardens will be available for private bookings. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines

Why does SugarBird want to open in UTG pavilion?

SugarBird opened its first, smaller, bar on Union Grove in 2021.

By taking on the last UTG pavilion, co-founders Ruth and Alex Grahame are aiming to take on private events and expand their loyal, local customer base.

The planned outdoor terrace at Sugarbird at the Gardens, which is set to open in the Union Terrace Gardens Burns pavilion in November. Image: mage: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines
The planned outdoor terrace at Sugarbird at the Gardens, which is set to open in the Union Terrace Gardens Burns pavilion in November. Image: mage: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines

And Ruth said, as a born and bred Aberdonian, it was important for them to play a part in the regeneration of the city centre.

“I know what a fantastic city it is and I’m so proud to have a business based here,” she said.

“The recent redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens enhances this central part of the city.

“The views our new venue will have are not only striking from all levels, but will be even more special from our outside terrace.

“Myself, Alex and the wider SugarBird Wines team hope we can contribute to the resurgence of this area and help boost footfall too.”

‘Fair’ rent to be paid for Union Terrace Gardens Burns pavilion

The business is in good company in that endeavour, with Bob Keiller and Our Union Street only next door. It’s a cause the founders “avidly support”.

Taking on the challenge of revitalising Aberdeen’s Granite Mile, the taskforce is occupying the larger Union Street pavilion until another – full-rent-paying – tenant is found.

Ruth and Alex said their rent was “fair” and that there were other parties competing against them for the space.

Council chiefs have previously said the rents from the pavilions were not intended to pay off the multi-million-pound investment in the gardens.

In having the area populated for longer into the day, it is hoped the sunken gardens will be safer into the night.

While they haven’t secured their licence yet, Ruth and Alex hope to trade from noon until midnight.

‘Hard to keep under wraps’: Plans for SugarBird in the Gardens at UTG

Ruth and Alex admit the talks to secure the pavilion, lasting for six or seven months, have been “hard to keep under wraps”.

Alex told us: “People have seen us in the area so there have been one or two conversations where we have needed to deflect.

“And the council has had challenging words said about it – but people don’t see what is happening behind the scenes.”

SPOTTED! Ruth and Alex Grahame have struggled to keep their plans for SugarBird in the Gardens under wraps after being seen near the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Sam Brill/SugarBird Wines
SPOTTED! Ruth and Alex Grahame have struggled to keep their plans for SugarBird in the Gardens under wraps after being seen near the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Sam Brill/SugarBird Wines

Their new bar will offer more than 60 wines, public and private tasting events, as well as cheese, charcuterie boards and nibbles.

Accessed from Union Terrace, it will take in views of Aberdeen Central Library, St Mark’s Church and His Majesty Theatre, round to the Triple Kirks and the art gallery.

Standing on the rooftop of the latter, taking in the renewed Victorian park, the pair realised their planned second venue would be the perfect fit for the pavilion.

Alex added: “There are no bars up high in the city. We want to be up high, looking out at UTG, which looks really good now.

“We’d been looking around at various premises for a while, but the Burns pavilion offered something different and felt special.

“We could truly picture our brand evolving at this beautiful city centre location.”

City council finance convener Alex McLellan backed the pair to create a “fantastic addition helping to boost the city centre economy”.

He emphasised that SugarBird was another local, independent operator to make UTG its home, on top of Common Sense in the Rosemount pavilion.

Crowdfunder: Building a bar to match ‘amazing’ UTG a ‘very expensive business’

The couple are turning to the public to help fund their dream expansion from their west end beginnings.

A fundraising target of £100,000 has been set – with contributors to be rewarded with a 25% return in credit to spend at the SugarBird bars and online.

Other rewards include access to tasting events, branded merchandise and – for those willing to part with £4,000 – a private event for up to 40 people.

Alex said: “It is a very expensive business making a space look as amazing as the gardens.”

You can find out more about the crowdfunder here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle

Conversation