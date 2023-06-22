Images reveal two-storey wine bar to open in Union Terrace Gardens pavilion

An Aberdeen wine bar has revealed plans to expand into the city centre – taking the last remaining spot in the new-look Union Terrace Gardens.

SugarBird Wines has been unveiled as the city council’s preferred bidder for the two-storey Burns pavilion.

It is one of three tram-inspired premises built as part of the recent £30 million refurbishment of the city centre gardens.

SugarBird in the Gardens is hoped to open its doors in November.

The new venue, with space for 125 people, will include tables and a bar on each level, as well as an outdoor terrace.

Why does SugarBird want to open in UTG pavilion?

SugarBird opened its first, smaller, bar on Union Grove in 2021.

By taking on the last UTG pavilion, co-founders Ruth and Alex Grahame are aiming to take on private events and expand their loyal, local customer base.

And Ruth said, as a born and bred Aberdonian, it was important for them to play a part in the regeneration of the city centre.

“I know what a fantastic city it is and I’m so proud to have a business based here,” she said.

“The recent redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens enhances this central part of the city.

“The views our new venue will have are not only striking from all levels, but will be even more special from our outside terrace.

“Myself, Alex and the wider SugarBird Wines team hope we can contribute to the resurgence of this area and help boost footfall too.”

‘Fair’ rent to be paid for Union Terrace Gardens Burns pavilion

The business is in good company in that endeavour, with Bob Keiller and Our Union Street only next door. It’s a cause the founders “avidly support”.

Taking on the challenge of revitalising Aberdeen’s Granite Mile, the taskforce is occupying the larger Union Street pavilion until another – full-rent-paying – tenant is found.

Ruth and Alex said their rent was “fair” and that there were other parties competing against them for the space.

Council chiefs have previously said the rents from the pavilions were not intended to pay off the multi-million-pound investment in the gardens.

In having the area populated for longer into the day, it is hoped the sunken gardens will be safer into the night.

While they haven’t secured their licence yet, Ruth and Alex hope to trade from noon until midnight.

‘Hard to keep under wraps’: Plans for SugarBird in the Gardens at UTG

Ruth and Alex admit the talks to secure the pavilion, lasting for six or seven months, have been “hard to keep under wraps”.

Alex told us: “People have seen us in the area so there have been one or two conversations where we have needed to deflect.

“And the council has had challenging words said about it – but people don’t see what is happening behind the scenes.”

Their new bar will offer more than 60 wines, public and private tasting events, as well as cheese, charcuterie boards and nibbles.

Accessed from Union Terrace, it will take in views of Aberdeen Central Library, St Mark’s Church and His Majesty Theatre, round to the Triple Kirks and the art gallery.

Standing on the rooftop of the latter, taking in the renewed Victorian park, the pair realised their planned second venue would be the perfect fit for the pavilion.

Alex added: “There are no bars up high in the city. We want to be up high, looking out at UTG, which looks really good now.

“We’d been looking around at various premises for a while, but the Burns pavilion offered something different and felt special.

“We could truly picture our brand evolving at this beautiful city centre location.”

City council finance convener Alex McLellan backed the pair to create a “fantastic addition helping to boost the city centre economy”.

He emphasised that SugarBird was another local, independent operator to make UTG its home, on top of Common Sense in the Rosemount pavilion.

Crowdfunder: Building a bar to match ‘amazing’ UTG a ‘very expensive business’

The couple are turning to the public to help fund their dream expansion from their west end beginnings.

A fundraising target of £100,000 has been set – with contributors to be rewarded with a 25% return in credit to spend at the SugarBird bars and online.

Other rewards include access to tasting events, branded merchandise and – for those willing to part with £4,000 – a private event for up to 40 people.

Alex said: “It is a very expensive business making a space look as amazing as the gardens.”

You can find out more about the crowdfunder here.