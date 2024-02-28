The Key: Healthy-living cafes in Westhill and Altens close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Key: Healthy-living cafes in Westhill and Altens close

Owner Jonny Smith said a number of factors had influenced the decision, including unreliable new staff and the ever-increasing cost of running a business.

By Ross Hempseed
Jonny Smith outside The Key at Altens Lorry Park, one of the sites closing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The owner of The Key cafes in Altens and Westhill has announced both sites have closed.

The brand was launched in 2020 by Highland League footballer-turned-entrepreneur Jonny Smith.

Centred on healthy living and lifestyle, the business combined Jonny’s passion for food and fitness into one venture.

The first café opened at Regent Quay in Aberdeen before launching sites at Transition Extreme on Links Road and in Inverurie.

Two more venues opened in Westhill Shopping Centre in 2021 and Altens Lorry Park last year.

The Key at Westhill Shopping Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jonny championed clean eating with a twist, with favourite dishes like burgers and chips done healthily.

In addition to its food, The Key also had a studio where people could go for pilates and yoga sessions.

While the unique concept was initially popular, sadly The Key was forced to close the first three sites within three years.

Key owners say it’s time “to relieve the stress”

Now, it has been announced The Key closed its two remaining sites as on February 25.

Jonny along with his wife Yolanda said they were “extremely sad” and that a number of factors had influenced their decision.

Jonny pointed to the long-term sickness of “key” staff members and unreliable new staff, as well as the ever-increasing cost of running the business.

Jonny Smith says he intends to prioritise his family following the closure of The Key. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He said: “It was not a decision that was taken lightly at all and we are extremely sad to have closed the doors for the final time at the two venues.

“Although we had such a great team of many long-standing members of staff, who we are so grateful for, the recent circumstances of having ‘key’ members of staff off on long term sickness due to serious health circumstances did put a strain on the running of the business as they proved impossible to replace as well as being difficult to deal with as a close team emotionally.

“We were let down on several occasions by new members of staff which meant loss of income and loss of customers which was difficult to recoup, but I think this is not uncommon for the hospitality industry.

“Furthermore, the ever-increasing cost of running the business in itself was a major factor in our final decision to call it a day.

“We decided it was time to relieve the stress which became associated with the business and concentrate on our next chapter with our family, new friends and future business.”

‘Our business grew with our family’

Jonny fondly remembers starting the business and has enjoyed watching his children grow with The Key.

Another positive was seeing the development of staff members and interacting with the locals, some of whom became loyal customers.

He said: “We will be forever grateful for the ‘locals’ who came in past every day and to all the customers who have continued to pop in past or order online since the very beginning.

“We have made such great friends along the way.”

Jonny Smith, owner of The Key
The Key was first started by footballer Jonny Smith. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Following the announcement, social media users were disappointed to hear the cafes would be closing.

Frances Scott wrote: “Really enjoyed going to The Key. Great while lasted. All the best for the future.”

Emma Singer commented: “That’s a shame to hear that! We’ve loved coming in when we’ve been passing.”

Lorraine Forbes said: “That’s very disappointing news 5 of us met every Friday at Westhill.”

