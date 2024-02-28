The Key: Healthy-living cafes in Westhill and Altens close

The owner of The Key cafes in Altens and Westhill has announced both sites have closed.

The brand was launched in 2020 by Highland League footballer-turned-entrepreneur Jonny Smith.

Centred on healthy living and lifestyle, the business combined Jonny’s passion for food and fitness into one venture.

The first café opened at Regent Quay in Aberdeen before launching sites at Transition Extreme on Links Road and in Inverurie.

Two more venues opened in Westhill Shopping Centre in 2021 and Altens Lorry Park last year.

Jonny championed clean eating with a twist, with favourite dishes like burgers and chips done healthily.

In addition to its food, The Key also had a studio where people could go for pilates and yoga sessions.

While the unique concept was initially popular, sadly The Key was forced to close the first three sites within three years.

Key owners say it’s time “to relieve the stress”

Now, it has been announced The Key closed its two remaining sites as on February 25.

Jonny along with his wife Yolanda said they were “extremely sad” and that a number of factors had influenced their decision.

Jonny pointed to the long-term sickness of “key” staff members and unreliable new staff, as well as the ever-increasing cost of running the business.

He said: “It was not a decision that was taken lightly at all and we are extremely sad to have closed the doors for the final time at the two venues.

“Although we had such a great team of many long-standing members of staff, who we are so grateful for, the recent circumstances of having ‘key’ members of staff off on long term sickness due to serious health circumstances did put a strain on the running of the business as they proved impossible to replace as well as being difficult to deal with as a close team emotionally.

“We were let down on several occasions by new members of staff which meant loss of income and loss of customers which was difficult to recoup, but I think this is not uncommon for the hospitality industry.

“Furthermore, the ever-increasing cost of running the business in itself was a major factor in our final decision to call it a day.

“We decided it was time to relieve the stress which became associated with the business and concentrate on our next chapter with our family, new friends and future business.”

‘Our business grew with our family’

Jonny fondly remembers starting the business and has enjoyed watching his children grow with The Key.

Another positive was seeing the development of staff members and interacting with the locals, some of whom became loyal customers.

He said: “We will be forever grateful for the ‘locals’ who came in past every day and to all the customers who have continued to pop in past or order online since the very beginning.

“We have made such great friends along the way.”

Following the announcement, social media users were disappointed to hear the cafes would be closing.

Frances Scott wrote: “Really enjoyed going to The Key. Great while lasted. All the best for the future.”

Emma Singer commented: “That’s a shame to hear that! We’ve loved coming in when we’ve been passing.”

Lorraine Forbes said: “That’s very disappointing news 5 of us met every Friday at Westhill.”