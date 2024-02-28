‘It could set a precedent we will regret’: MSP in plea to keep Orange marches out of the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It could set a precedent we will regret’: MSP in plea to keep Orange marches out of the north-east

A letter sent to Aberdeenshire Council says the parade could force Stonehaven residents out of their own town.

By Graham Fleming
Orange Order walk.
An Orange walk taking place in Glasgow.

A north-east MSP has urged the local authority to block an Orange walk due to take place in Stonehaven next month.

Kevin Stewart, who represents Aberdeen Central at the Scottish Parliament, has claimed the parade could “force people to leave the town”.

The plea comes as an application was submitted to use Stonehaven Town Hall as a gathering point for a procession due to take place on March 16.

The application claims that more than 200 people will be taking part in the Orange Order march from Allardice Street to Dunnottar Church.

Stonehaven Town Hall will host the Orange Lodge beginning on March 16. Image: DC Thomson.

Orange walk ‘would set unwanted precedent’

Today, Mr Stewart pleaded with Aberdeenshire Council to re-consider “setting a precedent they will regret” via a letter to chief executive, Jim Savege.

He said: “As you may already know, the north-east has had a history of avoiding such
marches, and it would be in our best interest to maintain that stance.

“Whilst I understand the concerns regarding traffic congestion and disruptions to daily
activities, my main concern about this march is the possibility of violence and
antisocial behaviour that tends to accompany such events in other parts of Scotland.

“The Orange Order, an organisation with a long history of anti-Catholic and anti-Irish
sentiment, is behind this march.

“It would cause undue stress to many Aberdeenshire residents and may even force them to leave the town while the parade is ongoing.

SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wants Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Government to form a taskforce to find someone to take on the Marks and Spencer shop when it closes. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wants Aberdeenshire Council to block the upcoming march. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire.

“I reiterate that the north-east has always been free from such marches, and if we
allow one town to host one, we may be setting a precedent we will regret.

“I urge you to consider the thoughts of myself and the 4,293 others (as of the time of
this letter) who signed the petition against these marches when making your
decision”.

Petition to block walk garners thousands of signatures

A petition started by local residents to stop the procession in its tracks has now been signed by more than 5,000 people.

The support garnered means that the petition will be put before councillors during a committee meeting next Tuesday.

Started by Stonehaven local Neil Young, he claims that the march would “poison” the peaceful atmosphere of the town.

Dunnottar Castle is one of the main features of the new lodge’s logo.

The petition description reads: “We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades foment a threatening atmosphere and can spill over into violence and abuse.

“This threatening practice cannot be justified on the grounds of freedom of expression.

“We urge all within the local authority, and local political parties, to use their power and influence to prevent this event.

“Put the peace, unity and welfare of our community first.”

Orange Order statement

Chief executive of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, David Walters, claims the lodge is opening due to ‘significant interest’ from residents.

Mr Walters explained that demand was high in Stonehaven and it warranted the establishment of a new lodge.

He said: “Residents in Stonehaven and surrounding areas applied to open a new lodge last year to which The Grand Lodge of Scotland in session approved.

“Many of the brethren who will be in this new lodge are current members and had been travelling from Stonehaven to other lodges in surrounding towns like Aberdeen, Forfar, Peterhead, and Perth and with significant interest from local people in Stonehaven, it was agreed that those numbers warranted a new lodge opening in Stonehaven.”

Petition to block Stonehaven Orange walk as Scottish Lodge leader claims there’s ‘significant interest’ from locals

