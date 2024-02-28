‘It could set a precedent we will regret’: MSP in plea to keep Orange marches out of the north-east

A north-east MSP has urged the local authority to block an Orange walk due to take place in Stonehaven next month.

Kevin Stewart, who represents Aberdeen Central at the Scottish Parliament, has claimed the parade could “force people to leave the town”.

The plea comes as an application was submitted to use Stonehaven Town Hall as a gathering point for a procession due to take place on March 16.

The application claims that more than 200 people will be taking part in the Orange Order march from Allardice Street to Dunnottar Church.

Orange walk ‘would set unwanted precedent’

Today, Mr Stewart pleaded with Aberdeenshire Council to re-consider “setting a precedent they will regret” via a letter to chief executive, Jim Savege.

He said: “As you may already know, the north-east has had a history of avoiding such

marches, and it would be in our best interest to maintain that stance.

“Whilst I understand the concerns regarding traffic congestion and disruptions to daily

activities, my main concern about this march is the possibility of violence and

antisocial behaviour that tends to accompany such events in other parts of Scotland.

“The Orange Order, an organisation with a long history of anti-Catholic and anti-Irish

sentiment, is behind this march.

“It would cause undue stress to many Aberdeenshire residents and may even force them to leave the town while the parade is ongoing.

“I reiterate that the north-east has always been free from such marches, and if we

allow one town to host one, we may be setting a precedent we will regret.

“I urge you to consider the thoughts of myself and the 4,293 others (as of the time of

this letter) who signed the petition against these marches when making your

decision”.

Petition to block walk garners thousands of signatures

A petition started by local residents to stop the procession in its tracks has now been signed by more than 5,000 people.

The support garnered means that the petition will be put before councillors during a committee meeting next Tuesday.

Started by Stonehaven local Neil Young, he claims that the march would “poison” the peaceful atmosphere of the town.

The petition description reads: “We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades foment a threatening atmosphere and can spill over into violence and abuse.

“This threatening practice cannot be justified on the grounds of freedom of expression.

“We urge all within the local authority, and local political parties, to use their power and influence to prevent this event.

“Put the peace, unity and welfare of our community first.”

Orange Order statement

Chief executive of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, David Walters, claims the lodge is opening due to ‘significant interest’ from residents.

Mr Walters explained that demand was high in Stonehaven and it warranted the establishment of a new lodge.

He said: “Residents in Stonehaven and surrounding areas applied to open a new lodge last year to which The Grand Lodge of Scotland in session approved.

“Many of the brethren who will be in this new lodge are current members and had been travelling from Stonehaven to other lodges in surrounding towns like Aberdeen, Forfar, Peterhead, and Perth and with significant interest from local people in Stonehaven, it was agreed that those numbers warranted a new lodge opening in Stonehaven.”