Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi

A Lithuanian couple’s love of sushi has earned them praise from loyal west end diners.

Sushi Den is owned and operated by Alicija Naus, 45, and Jerry Osipovic, 46, who moved to Aberdeen 10 years ago.

Residing in Torry, learning how to make sushi began as a hobby for the couple back in 2016 before eventually taking delivery orders from their home.

Once they had mastered the craft, they moved into their own premises – then named Ninja Sushi – on Albyn Grove in the West End of Aberdeen in 2021.

Alicija prepares the meals while Jerry attends to customers and is also the resident bartender.

Having rebranded in 2023 and now known as Sushi Den, the duo have built up a loyal customer base who enjoy the intimate atmosphere and their unique take on sushi.

Alicija said: “In Lithuania, we have plenty of good sushi restaurants, but when we came here there weren’t any good places so we ended up making it ourselves.”

Sushi Den caters to West End sushi lovers

Most of the dishes Alicija creates are based on what she likes.

“I always wants to make good food for people to enjoy,” she told The Press and Journal.

She loves to put a local twist on traditional Japanese cuisine, which includes adding ready-salted crisps to sushi rolls.

It adds to the texture, she says, and is “loved by kids” as more local families discover the appeal of eating sushi.

Sushi Den uses locally sourced ingredients such as Loch Duart salmon, but also offers traditional Saki, which he incorporates into cocktails.

Asked why they chose Aberdeen’s West End, Alicija explained it was more accessible and affordable than the city centre.

She said: “We were in Torry before, and we thought this area [West End] was a better location for delivery.

“We have regular customers who come in for dinner and there are a lot of people passing who say ‘I didn’t know you were here.’ But we are mostly built on local and returning customers.”

One of the best sellers is the Samurai Mission, which includes a healthy selection of freshly made sushi. They describe it as the “perfect combination”.

Aberdeen is experiencing a sushi boom

The couple work together very closely. Alicija says the experience can be difficult at times but it has brought them closer than ever.

She adds that it requires “a lot of teamwork” but they enjoy welcoming diners into their small but beautifully decorated restaurant.

While moving further into the city centre is appealing, the affordability is an issue as well as the abundance of big chain restaurants.

Jerry says they have created a following in the West End and want to get more settled before considering moving.

Alicija would love to see more independent eateries in the city centre in the future.

Alicija added: “I think there is a sushi boom in the city at the moment. It’s very good because as a small business, you can adapt and change.

“It’s more in fashion now because when we moved here 10 years ago there weren’t too many sushi places.”

Sushi Den is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm until 9pm and is busy most nights.

Jerry says they have even had Japanese customers who comment how good the sushi is despite them being self-taught in the art of sushi making.