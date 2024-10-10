Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi

Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic use an unusual UK savoury snack to top off one of their popular dishes.

Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

A Lithuanian couple’s love of sushi has earned them praise from loyal west end diners.

Sushi Den is owned and operated by Alicija Naus, 45, and Jerry Osipovic, 46, who moved to Aberdeen 10 years ago.

Residing in Torry, learning how to make sushi began as a hobby for the couple back in 2016 before eventually taking delivery orders from their home.

Once they had mastered the craft, they moved into their own premises – then named Ninja Sushi – on Albyn Grove in the West End of Aberdeen in 2021.

Jerry Osipovic is the resident bartender and created several cocktails using Japanese saki. Image: DC Thomson.

Alicija prepares the meals while Jerry attends to customers and is also the resident bartender.

Having rebranded in 2023 and now known as Sushi Den, the duo have built up a loyal customer base who enjoy the intimate atmosphere and their unique take on sushi.

Alicija said: “In Lithuania, we have plenty of good sushi restaurants, but when we came here there weren’t any good places so we ended up making it ourselves.”

Sushi Den caters to West End sushi lovers

Most of the dishes Alicija creates are based on what she likes.

“I always wants to make good food for people to enjoy,” she told The Press and Journal.

She loves to put a local twist on traditional Japanese cuisine, which includes adding ready-salted crisps to sushi rolls.

It adds to the texture, she says, and is “loved by kids” as more local families discover the appeal of eating sushi.

An assortment of freshly made sushi served up by Sushi Den. Image: DC Thomson.

Sushi Den uses locally sourced ingredients such as Loch Duart salmon, but also offers traditional Saki, which he incorporates into cocktails.

Asked why they chose Aberdeen’s West End, Alicija explained it was more accessible and affordable than the city centre.

She said: “We were in Torry before, and we thought this area [West End] was a better location for delivery.

“We have regular customers who come in for dinner and there are a lot of people passing who say ‘I didn’t know you were here.’ But we are mostly built on local and returning customers.”

Sushi Den is a small eatery in the West End of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

One of the best sellers is the Samurai Mission, which includes a healthy selection of freshly made sushi. They describe it as the “perfect combination”.

Aberdeen is experiencing a sushi boom

The couple work together very closely. Alicija says the experience can be difficult at times but it has brought them closer than ever.

She adds that it requires “a lot of teamwork” but they enjoy welcoming diners into their small but beautifully decorated restaurant.

While moving further into the city centre is appealing, the affordability is an issue as well as the abundance of big chain restaurants.

Jerry says they have created a following in the West End and want to get more settled before considering moving.

Alicija would love to see more independent eateries in the city centre in the future.

Alicija Naus started working with sushi out of the house and is now a master with a knife and filet of salmon. Image: DC Thomson.

Alicija added: “I think there is a sushi boom in the city at the moment. It’s very good because as a small business, you can adapt and change.

“It’s more in fashion now because when we moved here 10 years ago there weren’t too many sushi places.”

Sushi Den is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm until 9pm and is busy most nights.

Jerry says they have even had Japanese customers who comment how good the sushi is despite them being self-taught in the art of sushi making.

