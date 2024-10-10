False alarm over Aberdeen hurricane as weather app glitches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
False alarm over Aberdeen hurricane as weather app glitches

Inverness, Peterhead, Inverurie and Stonehaven are among the other areas affected by the fault.

By Louise Glen
BBC weather app glitch for Aberdeen and Peterhead
False alarm over Peterhead and Aberdeen hurricane warning after system glitch. Image: BBC Weather.

If you have been looking at the BBC Weather app this morning – don’t panic – there are no hurricanes on their way, it is simply a glitch in the system.

The BBC Weather website and app are both suffering a data issue, meteorologists have said, after forecasts showed hurricane-force winds hitting the UK.

Graphics show hurricane-force winds for Peterhead with estimated wind speeds of 15,764mph and  10,777mph in Aberdeen.

There is also a warning for Inverness with 15,319mph

BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor said in a post on X: “Don’t be alarmed folks – Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK.”

‘Working hard to fix glitch quickly’

“There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online.

“Folk are working to solve the issue.”

BBC Weather said it was “working hard to fix it quickly” and apologised.

Forecasters have also acknowledged the issue on TV bulletins.

Carol Kirkwood told BBC Breakfast: “We’re having a technical glitch at the moment it’s showing speeds far too fast, in fact, hurricane strength.”

