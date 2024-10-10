False alarm over Aberdeen hurricane as weather app glitches

If you have been looking at the BBC Weather app this morning – don’t panic – there are no hurricanes on their way, it is simply a glitch in the system.

The BBC Weather website and app are both suffering a data issue, meteorologists have said, after forecasts showed hurricane-force winds hitting the UK.

Graphics show hurricane-force winds for Peterhead with estimated wind speeds of 15,764mph and 10,777mph in Aberdeen.

There is also a warning for Inverness with 15,319mph

BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor said in a post on X: “Don’t be alarmed folks – Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK.”

‘Working hard to fix glitch quickly’

“There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online.

“Folk are working to solve the issue.”

BBC Weather said it was “working hard to fix it quickly” and apologised.

Forecasters have also acknowledged the issue on TV bulletins.

Carol Kirkwood told BBC Breakfast: “We’re having a technical glitch at the moment it’s showing speeds far too fast, in fact, hurricane strength.”

