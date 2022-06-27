Watch out for an expected surge in online scams this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch out for an expected surge in online scams this summer

By Keith Findlay
June 27, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
Music concerts and other events are back on the calendar after Covid restrictions but make sure you get your tickets from a trustworthy source.
Online scammers are putting finishing touches to scams targeting millions of Scots, according to a new report from police, security and banking experts.

Holidays, tickets for major sporting and music events, and unsolicited emails are three prime targets for fraudsters, according to Police Scotland, the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The organisations have put their names to a new guide providing practical advice to ensure Scots are not duped by the latest swindles to hit the market.

Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated measures to trick unsuspecting people.”

Judith Cruickshank, Royal Bank of Scotland.

Online fraud and scams in Scotland have increased 69% since 2011-12, according to the latest Recorded Crime in Scotland Survey.

In response, the Little Book of Big Scams highlights nearly 20 types of scams to look out for, alongside practical guidance on how to spot them and what to do if you fall victim to one.

The top three scam types are:

  • Holiday fraud – online scammers are exploiting this summer’s pressures on the travel industry, coupled with a desire for Scots seeking a sunshine break. The guide outlines the traps that consumers may fall into, such as booking accommodation and other travel services that do not actually exist, resulting in stressful financial repercussions.
  • Ticketing fraud – with sports and music events back in the diary, people need to be careful where they buy their tickets, so they are not left empty-handed. The guide advises that tickets should be bought from the official event promoter only, and to be aware of anyone asking to pay for tickets via bank transfer.
  • Scam mail – people can be enticed via post or emails by the thrill of an unbelievable offer or competition, typically targeting the elderly or vulnerable. The guide advises consumers to be wary about sharing their personal details and so-called prizes that do not require an entry.
Scammers are increasingly taking advantage of travel disruption, as well as people's desire to get away.
Police Scotland assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie said: “New scams are constantly emerging, so it is no wonder that we see businesses and individuals fall into a trap.

“Prevention and education are key, so this guide is packed full of practical advice. The impact can be emotional as well as financial, so I urge everyone to download and share the guide with family and friends, so they know what to do and who to call on if they become a victim of fraud this summer.”

SBRC chief executive Jude McCorry said: “The travel and tourism sectors are still recovering from the pandemic, evidenced by what we have seen recently with delays and cancellations due to staffing issues.

“Scammers seek to take advantage of would-be travellers, who have been left high and dry and are seeking fast solutions. This guide gives people the tools to tackle these scammers head on and so lead to fewer fraud victims.”

Scottish Business Resilience Centre chief executive Jude McCorry.
RBS regional managing director Judith Cruickshank said research showed scams becoming much more prevalent.

Ms Cruickshank added: “Many of us think we are savvy when it comes to online fraud, however, scammers are using increasingly sophisticated measures to trick unsuspecting people.

“The Little Book of Big Scams provides expert guidance on financial protection, identifying risks and finding solutions so that everyone is better prepared.”

A growing number of people are falling victim to "romance fraud", where scammers pretend to be looking for love.
Anyone who thinks that they have fallen victim to a scam should contact their bank immediately on an official phone number, such as the one on a bank statement or bank/credit card.

The guide also covers online and cash point fraud, door-to-door scams, and romance/dating fraud. To report a crime in Scotland, people are advised to call 101.

The Little Book of Big Scams, in association with Police Scotland, SBRS and RBS is available to download via www.sbrcentre.co.uk and elsewhere.

