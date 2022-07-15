Political comms duo launch new firm in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of well-known communications specialists have joined forces to launch a new company based in Aberdeen.

Geoff Aberdein and Fergus Mutch have launched strategic advisory firm True North, which is supported by business tycoon Martin Gilbert as the company’s “ambassador”.

The partners said they are “proud of our north-east roots” but would take a “broad international outlook”.

Local inspiration

The name of the firm is inspired by Aberdein’s late father’s Aberdeen-based fish merchant business, the company added.

The firm will specialise in offering public policy insight, advocacy and communications strategies for a range of businesses and organisations, particularly those navigating

the transition towards net zero, it said.

Aberdein is former global head of public affairs, policy and campaigns at Aberdeen Standard Investments, now known as Abrdn. Previous to this he worked with then First Minister Alex Salmond as an adviser and then chief of staff.

Mutch is a former head of communications and research for the SNP.

The two managing partners are joined by Aileen Easton, a former deputy director of communications for the Scottish Government. She joins the firm as chief corporate affairs adviser.

Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, will play a key role in helping to identify growth opportunities for the fledgling firm in his role as business ambassador.

Based on the Granite City’s Bon Accord Square, the company will bring some of the duo’s current clients onto its books.

These include ETZ Ltd, a private sector-led company chaired by Sir Ian Wood, which is spearheading the development of the Energy Transition Zone.

It is also working with another group chaired by Sir Ian, economic development agency Opportunity North East.

Other clients include Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Scottish Financial Enterprise, the representative body for financial and professional services across Scotland.

Navigating the transition

Aberdein said the firm was “already making positive change happen for a number of organisations”.

He added: “Launching this partnership, we are in a position to grow the business as well as the scale of support and services we offer to enhance our clients’ profile and reputation.

“Many businesses are seeking expert advice and guidance in navigating the policy and communications landscape through a crucial period of economic recovery and the transition to a low carbon economy.”

Mutch added said: “Geoff and I have worked closely together for many years, on high-profile campaigns and media strategy.

“We share a keen focus on getting the best outcomes for our clients and their teams.

“Embedding ourselves in organisations to deliver maximum lasting impact is fundamental to the True North approach.

“We’re both proud of our north-east roots, and understand the leading role our home city is already playing in the net zero revolution.

“But we share a broad international outlook, through established connections in the global energy, finance and food and drink sectors.

“We’re excited by what the future holds for True North, eager to work with new partners as we grow and will be actively building capacity in our team in the months ahead.”

Gilbert added the new company “brings together the best in the business”.

“I know Geoff and Fergus well, having worked with them both over a number of years.

“They offer a deep knowledge of policy and communications, they’re effective operators and have a proven track record in getting things done.

“Between them, Geoff and Fergus know everyone and everything there is to know in the worlds of business, media and politics.”