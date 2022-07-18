Scots face holiday budget shock from roaming phone charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Scots face holiday budget shock from roaming phone charges

By Keith Findlay
July 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 8:03 am
Many holidaymakers have no idea how much it costs to use their mobile phone abroad.
Many holidaymakers have no idea how much it costs to use their mobile phone abroad.

Scots flying off to some holiday hotspots this summer may be hit by a phone bill of up to £787 on their return, according to comparison site Uswitch.com.

Potential travel disruption is not the only challenge facing them, with roaming charges threatening to add an unexpected and heft cost to many trips abroad.

Nearly one in four UK holidaymakers (24%) have no idea of their mobile provider’s fees for using data, making calls and texting overseas, Uswitch.com has found.

Roaming cap is for data only

Visitors to some popular holiday destinations face fees of up to £7.20 per MB on mobile data, £5 per minute to make calls and 60p to send texts.

This means a holidaymaker using 1GB of data,  making 20 minutes of calls and sending 10 texts a day could end up with a £787 bill.

After leaving the EU, the UK Government introduced a worldwide roaming data cap of £45 a month to help travellers avoid huge bills. Without this cap, holidaymakers in Egypt using 1GB of data every day could run up a bill of more than £50,000 in a week.

But the cap does not include calls and texts, which can be particularly expensive outside of the EU. Pricey destinations include Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which may all land unwary travellers with costly phone bills.

Holidaymakers risk being stung with a whopping phone bill.

Uswitch.com telecoms expert Ernest Doku said: “Millions of Brits will soon be enjoying a hard-earned holiday abroad, and thoughts about the cost of using their mobile will be far from their mind.

“For many, it will be their first foreign holiday since EU roaming fees returned, so it’s important to remember you’re now likely to face extra charges for using your phone.

“There’s a huge difference in costs between countries, so it’s worth checking with your provider how much you will pay to make calls, send texts and use data in your destination, and if there are any passes or add-ons that could help you use your data abroad for a minimal cost.”

Frequent travellers

Mr Doku added: “If you regularly travel abroad, it may be worth considering switching to a provider without EU roaming fees, or looking at a 30-day SIM-only deal to reduce your charges while you’re away.”

Uswitch.com has an online guide explaining where it’s most expensive to use your phone and offering tips on how to avoid big bills.

Advice for Scots travelling abroad for summer holidays

Alarming findings from new research showing impacts of cost-of-living crisis

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]