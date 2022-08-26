Trade body says whisky firms must ‘go further and faster’ to meet consumers’ green demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trade body says whisky firms must ‘go further and faster’ to meet consumers’ green demands

By Ian Forsyth
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Whisky drinkers are looking more closely at firms' green credentials when they purchase their tipple.
Consumers are increasingly demanding products with strong sustainability credentials, according to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

Ruth Piggin, the trade body’s industry director, said whisky producers had always taken sustainability seriously.

It was the first industry north of the border to launch a sector-wide environmental strategy in 2009, she added.

She continued: “Under that strategy, the industry has increased energy from non-fossil-fuel sources from 2% to 39% and reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by 53%.

“But the world has moved on, and our industry must go further and faster.

Net-zero whisky by 2040

“Last year we set out an ambitious new sustainability strategy that builds on what we have learnt over the last decade, including achieving net-zero emissions in our own operations by 2040.”

This is important for two reasons, she said, adding: “First, consumers are increasingly demanding products which have strong sustainability credentials.

“We have to demonstrate to Scotch lovers around the world that we are safeguarding the planet when we craft our world-class spirit.

“The other reason is clear – Scotch whisky is a product of the natural environment, made from just three natural ingredients, so it is our responsibility to ensure we are making it as sustainably as possible, so it can continue to be enjoyed responsibly by generations to come.”

Ruth Piggin, industry director at the Scotch Whisky Association.

Ms Piggin said that to fight climate change, protect the natural world and preserve resources for the future, all industries need to rapidly reduce emissions, play their part in creating a more sustainable future and ensure they are resilient to the changes coming.

“In Scotland, the government wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045. All businesses will have to analyse their impact on the environment and put in place plans to reduce that impact over time.”

The message from consumers and government is clear, Ms Piggin said, adding those without a plan to meet the climate challenge will no longer be sustainable businesses or sectors.

She said the SWA had a clear vision of what the whisky industry will look like in 2040.

And added: “Thanks to sustained investment, our industry is no longer reliant on fossil fuels, but instead uses renewable sources of energy.

“Many of our distilleries will be completely self-sufficient in energy, and feed excess energy into the national grid or local infrastructure.

Some of the solutions and the technology that we need to succeed don’t even exist yet.”

“The barley and cereals we use will be resilient to a changing climate – supported by new farm-management techniques to help local ecosystems thrive – and distilleries will use water even more efficiently than today.

“Scotch whisky will be transported and exported using sustainable methods, in glass bottles which are fired with renewable energy and lighter than ever before.

The industry seeks more resilient barley.

“This vision will not be easy to achieve. Some of the solutions and the technology that we need to succeed don’t even exist yet, or are unproven in industry.

“But that cannot hold us back from ensuing Scotch whisky, which has been part of Scotland for more than 500 years, has a sustainable future for centuries to come.”

Solar farms, biogas and oysters are all part of whisky-makers’ sustainability ambitions

