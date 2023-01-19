Squid at record levels in Shetland waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters

By Keith Findlay
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:15 pm
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock

Record numbers of squid are being seen in the waters around Shetland, according to an annual independent survey of commercial species.

While haddock continues to be the most abundant stock, more than three times the average amount of squid was identified by the 2022 Shetland Inshore Fish Survey carried out by UHI Shetland.

Environmental change is thought to be the most likely explanation for the sudden explosion in squid numbers.

Short-lived

Reporting the unusually high rate of squid catches and other survey findings, UHI’s scientists said: “Unlike the other species considered here, squid are known to have a relatively simple population structure as they are short-lived and breed only once.

“Consequently, squid fisheries are often characterised by substantial interannual fluctuation in landings.

“Annual stock size depends almost entirely on recruitment success and is, therefore, strongly affected by environmental conditions.”

Some Scottish squid stays in the domestic market, perhaps ending up in a restaurant starter, but much of it is exported. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Shaun Fraser, senior fisheries scientist, UHI Shetland, said: “The high catches of squid recorded in 2022 were a widespread feature of the data in that they were observed in survey areas all around Shetland.

“Overall, these catches corresponded to the highest relative abundance of squid yet recorded in the survey time series.”

The purpose of the survey, which has been carried out annually since 2011 using Lerwick-registered fishing vessel Atlantia II, is to provide independent information on the distribution, relative abundance and population structure of fish species in local waters.

Squid numbers were at record levels. Image: Shutterstock

Haddock were the biggest part of the survey catches, which were carried out in 52 different locations within 12 nautical miles of Shetland.

These included 25 areas of shallow water assessed as potential nursery grounds.

Catch rates for haddock continued to be “relatively high” in 2022, following record levels observed the previous year, the scientists said.

Cod and whiting, by contrast, were “below average abundance”.

Haddock, the staple ingredient of Scottish fish suppers, was the most abundant fish in the survey. Image: DC Thomson

But cod were at higher levels in shallow areas – which the scientists said pointed to a healthy stock of juvenile fish that may in time be observed on nearby fishing grounds.

Catches of flatfish and skate from inshore hauls were at the lower end of observed catch rates for these species, while results from shallow areas were more mixed.

The data from shallow water catches suggests some nearshore grounds around Shetland are nursery areas for a variety of commercial species, for example plaice and monkfish.

‘Extremely encouraging results’

Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “Given how important inshore waters are to the Shetland fisheries ecosystem, and how vital it is for the future of fishing that nursery grounds show healthy amounts and sizes of young fish, these are once again extremely encouraging results.

“The survey work carried out by UHI Shetland is critical to our evidence-based approach to fisheries.”

Mr Lawson said this was in stark contrast to the “many” environmental groups which “rely on misplaced ideology rather than data” to advance their conservation  arguments.

