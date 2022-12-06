Shetland fishers in cash call on offshore wind developers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Sea wind farm developers spending more than £1 billion on new projects are being urged to invest in the future of Shetland’s fishing industry too.

Fishers are calling for them to back a raft of measures with hard cash.

Ocean Winds, Mainstream Renewable Power (MRP) and ESB Asset Development UK were recently awarded offshore leases to develop 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind east of Shetland.

It took the total number of projects kick-started by the landmark ScotWind offshore wind auction earlier this year to 20, with an estimated generating capacity of 27.6GW.

Wind farm trio head north

Spanish firm Ocean Winds has been selected as the preferred bidder for a 500 megawatt project.

International group MRP was given the go ahead for a 1.8GW scheme and ESB Asset Development, part of Irish company ESB Energy, is behind a new 500MW wind farm.

Representatives from all three companies are visiting the Northern Isles tomorrow.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) is calling for them to make a series of commitments to ensure one of the isles’ most vital industries is not crowded out of important fishing grounds.

The Offshore Wind Developer Principles, drawn up by SFA together with Shetland Islands Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and companies Malakoff, Ocean Kinetics, LEF and Voar Energy, ask developers to commit to:

Thorough scientific research to assess likely impacts on fish and shellfish stocks and spawning/nursery grounds

Independent scientific monitoring of development sites and associated infrastructure

Co-operate to ensure cables are routed into “shared and buried” corridors

Prior consultation on offshore mooring system and turbine micro-siting that mitigate any negative impact on fishing opportunities

Liaise with the fishing fleet and other marine users to create “passage corridors” that allow for safe and timely transit between fishing grounds and harbours/markets

Remove all development infrastructure and return the seabed to “natural fishable state” when developments are completed

Make disturbance payments during construction, as well as compensation awards for the loss of fishing access and income to the fleet

The use of local fishing boats for guard vessel duty as part of site security arrangements during construction and operation.

SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “Offshore wind farm developers have vast resources at their disposal to develop these sites, which cumulatively and in conjunction with other spatial pressures pose a grave risk to the future of the fishing industry.

“Given the importance of the industry to Shetland, they have an obligation to commit to these principles.

“This is a fishing community, and we want to work with developers to create a win-win situation, low-carbon food and lowcarbon power, with all the economic benefits that both will bring to the isles.”

Scottish fishing chiefs have repeatedly warned a proliferation of offshore wind farms and marine protected areas threatens livelihoods in their industry.

Fishers are being crowded out of their traditional grounds by a combination of renewable energy developments and “excessive” conservation measures, they claim.