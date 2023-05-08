Loch Duart on the menu at Downing Street coronation celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Duart on the menu at Downing Street coronation celebrations

Sutherland firm no stranger to big occasions

By Keith Findlay
Loch Duart salmon farming
Loch Duart salmon farming. Image: Spreng Thomson

Sutherland fish farmer Loch Duart has notched up another star billing after its smoked salmon featured on the menu of the Coronation Big Lunch at 10 Downing Street.

The honour went to fish smoked by a partner, Valley Smokehouse, based in Somerset.

It was delivered to No.10 by Flying Fish Seafoods, of Cornwall, which holds two royal warrants and supplies Michelin-starred chefs and restaurants across the UK.

‘So proud’

Loch Duart sales director Chris Orr said: “We are so proud to see Loch Duart recognised, once again, as unrivalled world-class salmon fit to be served as part of the official coronation celebrations.

“Our partnership with Valley Smokehouse, who smoke our produce, and royal warrant holder Flying Fish, meant Downing Street guests enjoyed delicious salmon from one of the world’s last remaining, truly Scottish, farmed broodstock.”

The company is no stranger to big occasions, having supplied fish for many high profile events over the years.

Its salmon has been served at grand celebrations of other royal occasions.

Loch Duart salmon hung on wooden board
Loch Duart salmon hung on wooden board. Image: Loch Duart

It had a starring role at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as an event to mark the late Queen’s diamond jubilee.

Produce from the Scourie-based company has featured on prestigious menus at COP26 in Glasgow, the Commonwealth Games and Wimbledon.

And it has in the past featured at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards – forming part of a feast for guests including some of the biggest names in cinema.

Loch Duart also supplies salmon to many Michelin-starred restaurants and leading retailers at home and around the world.

Company background

The firm was founded in 1999 by Nick Joy, Alan Balfour and Andy Bing

It is now owned by a partnership incorporated in the US.

The company produces 6,000 tonnes of salmon every year from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides.

And it employs around 160 people across its fish farming operations in the Western Isles, Sutherland and Ross & Cromarty.

