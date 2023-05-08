Loch Duart on the menu at Downing Street coronation celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutherland fish farmer Loch Duart has notched up another star billing after its smoked salmon featured on the menu of the Coronation Big Lunch at 10 Downing Street.

The honour went to fish smoked by a partner, Valley Smokehouse, based in Somerset.

It was delivered to No.10 by Flying Fish Seafoods, of Cornwall, which holds two royal warrants and supplies Michelin-starred chefs and restaurants across the UK.

‘So proud’

Loch Duart sales director Chris Orr said: “We are so proud to see Loch Duart recognised, once again, as unrivalled world-class salmon fit to be served as part of the official coronation celebrations.

“Our partnership with Valley Smokehouse, who smoke our produce, and royal warrant holder Flying Fish, meant Downing Street guests enjoyed delicious salmon from one of the world’s last remaining, truly Scottish, farmed broodstock.”

The company is no stranger to big occasions, having supplied fish for many high profile events over the years.

Its salmon has been served at grand celebrations of other royal occasions.

It had a starring role at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as an event to mark the late Queen’s diamond jubilee.

Produce from the Scourie-based company has featured on prestigious menus at COP26 in Glasgow, the Commonwealth Games and Wimbledon.

And it has in the past featured at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards – forming part of a feast for guests including some of the biggest names in cinema.

Loch Duart also supplies salmon to many Michelin-starred restaurants and leading retailers at home and around the world.

Company background

The firm was founded in 1999 by Nick Joy, Alan Balfour and Andy Bing

It is now owned by a partnership incorporated in the US.

The company produces 6,000 tonnes of salmon every year from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides.

And it employs around 160 people across its fish farming operations in the Western Isles, Sutherland and Ross & Cromarty.