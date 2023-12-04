Norwegian temperature tech firm’s investment in Peterhead pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norwegian temperature tech firm’s investment in Peterhead pays off

The north-east facility has been a 'key factor' in winning deals for new fishing vessels.

By Keith Findlay
PTG will supply systems for fishing vessels incuding the new Quantus (artist's impression shown), destined for Peterhead. Image: Salt Ship Design
PTG will supply systems for fishing vessels incuding the new Quantus (artist's impression shown), destined for Peterhead. Image: Salt Ship Design

Bosses at Norwegian firm PTG have hailed the launch of a Peterhead-based subsidiary as key to it securing one of the largest order packages in its history.

The fishing industry deals are understood to be worth millions of pounds in total.

PTG specialises in systems for cooling, icing, freezing, thawing and heating.

Its new orders will see it supply 20 refrigerated sea water (RSW) systems for seven new pelagic fishing vessels, including at least three and possibly as many as five in Scotland.

The other new-build boats are destined for Norway.

All seven vessels are being built at shipyards in Norway and Denmark.

At least three new fishing vessels bound for north-east ports

The three boats confirmed for Scotland are the new Quantus for Quantus Ltd and Peter& J Johnstone, of Peterhead, the Pathway for Lunar Fishing Company, of Peterhead, and the Chris Andra for the Tait family-owned Klondyke Fishing Company, of Fraserburgh.

PTG, which stands for Perfect Temperature Group, announced the launch of a new sales and service “hub” in Scotland last year.

At the time, it revealed it was targeting the marine and industrial sectors.

PTG’s Scottish ambitions

It said it was looking to sell more of its systems for cooling seawater on ships, as well as its heat pumps, and freezing and ice production technology.

The company was particularly interested in servicing the pelagic and white-fish fleets, as well as “(future) land-based fish farming, fish slaughterers, process industry on land and, to some extent, well boats and the rest of the aquaculture industry”.

Its new RSW deals include a record order of 17 systems for Karstensens Shipyard in Denmark. The three other RSW systems are for Westcon Yards in Norway.

Artist's impression of the new Chris Andra fishing vessel for Klondyke Fishing Company, Fraserburgh.
Artist’s impression of the new Chris Andra fishing vessel for Klondyke Fishing Company, Fraserburgh. Image: Karstensens Shipyard

PTG said all 20 RSW systems would be delivered “on a continuous basis” over the next two years.

Julian Ramsey, general manager at PTG UK in Peterhead, said: “Having a service presence in Scotland has been a key factor in winning these contracts.

“It is not bad work to be winning these orders in Scotland in our first year of trading.”

The RSW systems are produced at PTG’s factory in Malmefjorden, Hustadvika, on the west coast of Norway.

Julian Ramsey generalmanager, PTG UK, left, and Johnny Valle, sales and marketing vice-president for marine and industry at PTG.
Julian Ramsey general<br />manager, PTG UK, left, and Johnny Valle, sales and marketing vice-president for marine and industry at PTG. Image: PTG

Johnny Valle, sales and marketing vice-president for marine and industry, PTG, said: “We are very proud to once again be chosen by shipyards and shipping companies as a supplier of RSW facilities.

“In this series of contracts, there are also several new ship owners who have chosen us as a supplier for their vessels for the first time.”

Artist's impression of the new Pathway for Lunar Fishing Company, Peterhead.
Artist’s impression of the new Pathway for Lunar Fishing Company, Peterhead. Image: Karstensens Shipyard

PTG has its headquarters in Tromso, in the Arctic Circle.

It is part of the Nordic Climate Group, a holding company consisting of a network of Swedish and Norwegian refrigeration businesses.

