Norwegian temperature tech firm’s investment in Peterhead pays off

Bosses at Norwegian firm PTG have hailed the launch of a Peterhead-based subsidiary as key to it securing one of the largest order packages in its history.

The fishing industry deals are understood to be worth millions of pounds in total.

PTG specialises in systems for cooling, icing, freezing, thawing and heating.

Its new orders will see it supply 20 refrigerated sea water (RSW) systems for seven new pelagic fishing vessels, including at least three and possibly as many as five in Scotland.

The other new-build boats are destined for Norway.

All seven vessels are being built at shipyards in Norway and Denmark.

At least three new fishing vessels bound for north-east ports

The three boats confirmed for Scotland are the new Quantus for Quantus Ltd and Peter& J Johnstone, of Peterhead, the Pathway for Lunar Fishing Company, of Peterhead, and the Chris Andra for the Tait family-owned Klondyke Fishing Company, of Fraserburgh.

PTG, which stands for Perfect Temperature Group, announced the launch of a new sales and service “hub” in Scotland last year.

At the time, it revealed it was targeting the marine and industrial sectors.

PTG’s Scottish ambitions

It said it was looking to sell more of its systems for cooling seawater on ships, as well as its heat pumps, and freezing and ice production technology.

The company was particularly interested in servicing the pelagic and white-fish fleets, as well as “(future) land-based fish farming, fish slaughterers, process industry on land and, to some extent, well boats and the rest of the aquaculture industry”.

Its new RSW deals include a record order of 17 systems for Karstensens Shipyard in Denmark. The three other RSW systems are for Westcon Yards in Norway.

PTG said all 20 RSW systems would be delivered “on a continuous basis” over the next two years.

Julian Ramsey, general manager at PTG UK in Peterhead, said: “Having a service presence in Scotland has been a key factor in winning these contracts.

“It is not bad work to be winning these orders in Scotland in our first year of trading.”

The RSW systems are produced at PTG’s factory in Malmefjorden, Hustadvika, on the west coast of Norway.

Johnny Valle, sales and marketing vice-president for marine and industry, PTG, said: “We are very proud to once again be chosen by shipyards and shipping companies as a supplier of RSW facilities.

“In this series of contracts, there are also several new ship owners who have chosen us as a supplier for their vessels for the first time.”

PTG has its headquarters in Tromso, in the Arctic Circle.

It is part of the Nordic Climate Group, a holding company consisting of a network of Swedish and Norwegian refrigeration businesses.