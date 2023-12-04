Earlier in my career, I spent a lot of time doing research.

To this day, there are two things from this period that have stuck with me as good lessons.

The first is that you should only do research if you are clear that there is going to be action afterwards, otherwise it is pointless. The second is that when you present research to an audience, there can sometimes be very different perceptions (what people thought it would say) compared to reality (what it did say).

In a modern workplace, it’s vital to accept how people feel, and spend time understanding the gap between how they see the world and how you see the world. This skill is one element required to create an environment of curiosity, growth mindset and innovation.

Generally, that gap in perception can be closed by sharing information, learning and training, communicating better, or understanding the background as to why someone thinks or feels something. I probably annoy people by reminding them that perception is reality, or at least someone’s reality, and that you need to make a big effort to close the gap.

Another way of describing this issue is that we all look at the world through different lenses.

We all look at things slightly differently

I recently got stuck, inadvertently, in the middle of a debate on a social media forum. For context, there was a picture of six people. I joked that only one of the people had a grey suit (and no tie), while the rest all wore blue. It was a genuine piece of silliness, sent to a close friend with no underlying intent or deep message.

That said, while I was looking at the picture, I did notice that there was only one person in it who wasn’t white. This struck me as a little odd, but I didn’t say anything about it. The truth is, I didn’t feel brave enough to say something, as I’m a white male. I’d also find it hard to raise issues on behalf of any other minority group that others might not feel I represent.

Soon after this exchange of banter, someone whose career trajectory I respect flagged up that there were no women in the image. That in itself could have been debated. They then raised the question of whether this demonstrated a societal issue of a lack of women represented in these situations.

The whole thing flagged to me that almost anybody could have noticed a “discrepancy” in representation in that image of six individuals. It also highlighted how easy it is to raise an issue of lack of diversity (based on visual prompt) online, and for people to either pile in or feel offended.

Social media is not the place for good debate or understanding

I feel strongly that online forums are no place for good debate these days; the depth of a 50, 100 or even 200-character response rarely helps us understand a gap in perception. Generally, it only serves to provoke.

The potential lack of diversity in any business or political situation merits flagging by those who feel passionate and underrepresented. However, diversity alone is not enough, and highlighting this will make little difference.

I believe that forced diversity in the wrong situation can make things worse (just like online), when the environment is not correct. Environment is key to making the most of diversity, which can be a powerful tool.

It’s important that those who seek to engage in debate across civil, business and political life show a little more care in their delivery

To make the most of diversity, an inclusive space is required where people are safe to be themselves, comment, discuss, and present and receive input with care. It is this last piece that fails so often online. Little care is given to the recipient of a comment and, because of that, barriers are raised, and little care is given back.

The world has always been and will always be full of diverse thinking, different views, perceptions and realities. It’s important that those who seek to engage in debate across civil, business and political life show a little more care in their delivery, and take time to listen and understand with care.

Only then will we have the fertile environment in which healthy debate can take place and help solve societal problems which people correctly raise but feel aren’t being addressed.

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East