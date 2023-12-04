Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Bream: Perception is reality for all of us, until we take time to understand each other

In a modern workplace, it's vital to spend time understanding the gap between how others see the world and how you see the world.

When you look at this picture, what do you see and how do you interpret that? Image: Azure Alpine Artistry/Shutterstock
When you look at this picture, what do you see and how do you interpret that? Image: Azure Alpine Artistry/Shutterstock
By James Bream

Earlier in my career, I spent a lot of time doing research.

To this day, there are two things from this period that have stuck with me as good lessons.

The first is that you should only do research if you are clear that there is going to be action afterwards, otherwise it is pointless. The second is that when you present research to an audience, there can sometimes be very different perceptions (what people thought it would say) compared to reality (what it did say).

In a modern workplace, it’s vital to accept how people feel, and spend time understanding the gap between how they see the world and how you see the world. This skill is one element required to create an environment of curiosity, growth mindset and innovation.

Generally, that gap in perception can be closed by sharing information, learning and training, communicating better, or understanding the background as to why someone thinks or feels something. I probably annoy people by reminding them that perception is reality, or at least someone’s reality, and that you need to make a big effort to close the gap.

Another way of describing this issue is that we all look at the world through different lenses.

We all look at things slightly differently

I recently got stuck, inadvertently, in the middle of a debate on a social media forum. For context, there was a picture of six people. I joked that only one of the people had a grey suit (and no tie), while the rest all wore blue. It was a genuine piece of silliness, sent to a close friend with no underlying intent or deep message.

That said, while I was looking at the picture, I did notice that there was only one person in it who wasn’t white. This struck me as a little odd, but I didn’t say anything about it. The truth is, I didn’t feel brave enough to say something, as I’m a white male. I’d also find it hard to raise issues on behalf of any other minority group that others might not feel I represent.

Close up of hand holding phone near a laptop
Social media is full of debate and opinions – but how productive are they? Image: blackzheep/Shutterstock

Soon after this exchange of banter, someone whose career trajectory I respect flagged up that there were no women in the image. That in itself could have been debated. They then raised the question of whether this demonstrated a societal issue of a lack of women represented in these situations.

The whole thing flagged to me that almost anybody could have noticed a “discrepancy” in representation in that image of six individuals. It also highlighted how easy it is to raise an issue of lack of diversity (based on visual prompt) online, and for people to either pile in or feel offended.

Social media is not the place for good debate or understanding

I feel strongly that online forums are no place for good debate these days; the depth of a 50, 100 or even 200-character response rarely helps us understand a gap in perception. Generally, it only serves to provoke.

The potential lack of diversity in any business or political situation merits flagging by those who feel passionate and underrepresented. However, diversity alone is not enough, and highlighting this will make little difference.

I believe that forced diversity in the wrong situation can make things worse (just like online), when the environment is not correct. Environment is key to making the most of diversity, which can be a powerful tool.

It’s important that those who seek to engage in debate across civil, business and political life show a little more care in their delivery

To make the most of diversity, an inclusive space is required where people are safe to be themselves, comment, discuss, and present and receive input with care. It is this last piece that fails so often online. Little care is given to the recipient of a comment and, because of that, barriers are raised, and little care is given back.

The world has always been and will always be full of diverse thinking, different views, perceptions and realities. It’s important that those who seek to engage in debate across civil, business and political life show a little more care in their delivery, and take time to listen and understand with care.

Only then will we have the fertile environment in which healthy debate can take place and help solve societal problems which people correctly raise but feel aren’t being addressed.

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

