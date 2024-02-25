Grant Thornton toasts ‘strong’ deals year across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Grant Thornton toasts ‘strong’ deals year across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow

The firm's corporate finance team notched up 17 deals worth a total of £363 million.

By Keith Findlay
Grant Thornton sign outside the head office building in Toronto, Canada.
Grant Thornton has offices around the world. Image: Shutterstock

Accountancy firm Grant Thornton reported a successful 2023 for its corporate finance team in Scotland, despite challenging market conditions.

The team, led by partner Neil McInnes, advised on 17 deals with a cumulative value of £363 million.

This includes four deals with cross-border involvement and 11 involving private equity.

Mr McInnes said: “We are delighted to report that 2023 was another strong year for the team.

“Whilst the market conditions have provided some challenge, it’s particularly pleasing to see the number of quality deals that were delivered – making 2023 our third-best ever year.”

‘Deep sector knowledge’

He added: “We believe our strong performance in the Scottish marketplace is down to our approach of blending deep sector knowledge with a strong regional presence.

“One of the team’s key strengths is its ability to build long-term relationships with clients on both buy and sell-side, positioning businesses well for sale or identifying strategic buyers wherever they might be in the world.”

Neil McInnes, partner in Grant Thornton UK.
Neil McInnes, partner in Grant Thornton UK. Image: influential

Standout deals for Grant Thornton’s Scottish team last year included the sale of Glasgow-based Deans Civil Engineering to RSK, the £1 billion-plus revenue global group of environmental and engineering businesses.

Other highlights of 2023 for the Scotland deals team included Ancala Partners’ investment in Noventa Energy, a renewable energy company focused on novel wastewater-to-energy technology.

Grant Thornton was also at the heart of a deal which saw Altier Capital-backed investment platform Halcyon acquire digital health data analytics firm FingerPrint Global.

And the accountancy firm helped trust deed specialist Harper McDermott transfer to employee ownership.

‘Strong’ deal pipeline in 2024

Mr McInnes added: “With a strong pipeline for 2024, the year is positioned well for another strong performance. We thank all our clients and work referrers for their continued support.”

Grant Thornton’s UK business employs more than 5,000 people,  led by 200-plus partners. It is part of a global network employing 68,000 people in more than 140 countries.

In Scotland, the accountancy firm has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

