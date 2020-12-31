FirstGroup cashes in on North American sales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Hogmanay announcement from FirstGroup reported three major property disposals in North America for a combined £102 million.

The deals – involving an “oversized legacy” garage and customer terminal facility in Los Angeles, as well as facilities in Denver and Ontario – are part of the Aberdeen-based transport company’s programme to “rationalise” the property portfolio of its iconic Greyhound business across the Atlantic.

Cash proceeds will be used for “general corporate purposes”.

The transactions follow the exit of six smaller surplus locations in the first half of the financial year, with other property sales processes already under way.