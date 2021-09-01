Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Shell unveils roll-out plan for on-street EV charging points around the UK

By Keith Findlay
September 1, 2021, 12:01 am
A driver ""fills up" at a Shell-owned ubitricity charge post in London.
Energy giant Shell has announced its ambition to have 50,000 on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge posts installed across the UK by the end of 2025,

The Anglo-Dutch company said it would significantly extend the charging network for UK drivers who have no off-street parking.

It also revealed it would help to meet the costs for local authorities.

It’s vital to speed up the pace of EV charger installation across the UK and this aim and financing offer is designed to help achieve that.”

David Bunch, chairman, Shell UK.

The roll-out through Shell subsidiary ubitricity is part of a wider effort to bring more EV charging availability to millions of UK drivers across Britain.

Councils are trying to get charging networks up-and-running as quickly as possible in advance of a ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars – by 2032 in Scotland and 2040 elsewhere in the UK.

Shell UK chairman David Bunch said: “It’s vital to speed up the pace of EV charger installation across the UK and this aim and financing offer is designed to help achieve that.

“Whether at home, at work or on the go, we want to give drivers across the UK accessible EV charging options, so that more drivers can switch to electric.”

The UK Committee for Climate Change has said the UK needs 150,000 public charge points operating across Britain by 2025.

Shell’s latest announcement covers one-third of that total and is in addition to the rapid roll-out of the company’s charge points at forecourts, supermarkets, businesses and homes, creating a range of charging options.

The UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles meets 75% of the cost of installing on-street chargers through the On-Street Residential Charging Scheme.

Shell’s technology is integrated into existing infrastructure, such as lampposts.

For local authorities looking to install ubitricity charge posts, Shell is prepared to cover the remaining costs, subject to commercial terms.

Welcoming the offer, Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “Together with industry and local authorities, we can create cleaner, greener local communities – providing EV charge points for people without off-street parking across the country.

“As more and more people make the switch to electric, this is a great example of how private investment is being used alongside government support to ensure that our EV infrastructure is fit for the future.

“This is crucial as we build back greener and accelerate towards COP26.”

Global ambitions

Shell said around 3,600 ubitricity chargers were already in place in the UK, using existing street infrastructure such as lamp posts and bollards.

Globally, Shell wants to grow its electric vehicle network from more than 60,000 charge points today to around 500,000 by 2025.

This is part of its broader target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with the ambitions of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change.

