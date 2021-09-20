Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inflation ‘like a hungry rat tucking into a piece of cheese’

By Keith Findlay
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Rising inflation has renewed concerns that surging prices have yet to peak, putting pressure on household budgets, savings and investments, as well as the Bank of England.

Official figures released last week showed UK Consumer Price Inflation increased by 0.7% in August to an annual rate of 3.2%, higher than expectations.

Longer-term risk

Jason Hollands, managing director at online investment service Bestinvest, said: “While rising inflation reflects the rebound in the economy after last year’s sharp contraction and the temporary effect of supply chain blockages in certain areas, there is also a risk that some of this could prove more persistent should the economy start to overheat.

“This may, in turn, prompt the Bank of England to wind down its stimulus programme, which has kept borrowing costs extremely low during the pandemic.”

He added: “Price rises are going to squeeze the budgets of many households and will add pressure on businesses to raise wages.

“Many households were able to build up their savings during the repeated lockdowns, but the surge in inflation threatens to erode the real value of these cash war chests.

“While it is very wise to keep a cash buffer for short-term needs and emergencies, holding too much cash for long periods of time will see the real value of this wealth eaten away by inflation like a hungry rat tucking into a piece of cheese.

“I would urge people to consider whether they have the right balance between cash savings and long-term investments.”

What should investors do?

Beating inflation should be a key objective for long-term assets,” Mr Hollands said, adding: “Equities offer far greater potential than bonds – 10-year gilts are currently yielding 0.74%, so are negative in real terms once adjusted for inflation.

“Within the spectrum of equities, there is a good case for owning dividend-generating funds as these provide an element of predictability providing pay-outs are sustainable.

“Other asset classes that can help inflation-proof an investment portfolio include infrastructure and gold.

“Ultimately, a little bit of inflation is not necessarily a bad thing, but if inflation persists at a higher level than the Bank of England’s long-term target rate of 2% for a prolonged period, it would be problematic for family budgets, businesses, savers and investors.”

