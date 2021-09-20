Scottish Cup round-up: Brora and Rothes record impressive away wins, as Craig Campbell signals interest in taking Cattachs job permanently

Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell says he would be interested in doing the job on a permanent basis.

Campbell – who guided the Cattachs to a 6-0 Scottish Cup first round win against Tynecastle at Meggatland Sports Complex in Edinburgh – has been in temporary charge since Steven Mackay resigned last month.

Campbell said: “When I first started I was thinking about steadying the ship and winning games again.

“It’s been a good few games now and I’m enjoying it myself and Neil Macdonald (first-team coach).

“It’s not been easy, but the boys have been unbelievable, they work hard and they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.

“I’d definitely be interested in it, but only if the club was interested too.

“It’s got to be right for the club, because the club has got ambitions to move forward.”

Jordan MacRae grabbed a hat-trick for Brora against Tynecastle with Dale Gillespie’s penalty and Matthew Wright’s double completing the scoring, although the hosts did miss a penalty when trailing only 1-0.

Campbell added: “We’re delighted to be in the next round, it’s another clean sheet and we’ve scored six goals which is pleasing.”

Hyde bags winner for Rothes

Rothes boss Ross Jack was thrilled as new signing Lewis Hyde netted a late winner for the Speysiders against Blackburn United.

Andy McQuillan had put the East of Scotland Premier Division side ahead in the first half.

But Fraser Robertson equalised before midfielder Hyde, who has joined on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle until January, finished from Jack Brown’s delivery in the closing stages.

Jack said: “Blackburn battled extremely well and put us under a lot of pressure.

“They got their goal and were difficult to break down, they deserve credit because they made it very tough for us.

“That was very good for Lewis to score on his return to the club.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but this time Lewis came on and scored a great goal.”

Nairn and Brechin progress

Nairn County won the only all-Breedon Highland League tie 4-0 against Strathspey Thistle at Station Park.

Conor Gethins got the ball rolling for the Wee County before Rory Williamson doubled the advantage, with Liam Shewan and Glenn Main netting in the closing stages.

Brechin City also progressed with Marc Scott’s brace and goals from Kieran Inglis, Julian Wade David Cox defeating Vale of Leithen 5-0.

Broch, Lossie, Clach and Golspie beaten

Fraserburgh’s management team of Mark Cowie and James Duthie signed contract extensions until the summer of 2026 prior to their 2-1 defeat to Sauchie Juniors at Bellslea.

The Broch took the lead after five minutes with Gary Harris finishing after goalkeeper Charles Clark had parried Paul Campbell’s attempt.

In the second period, Sauchie’s Iain Syme was red carded for handball, however, Clark saved the resultant penalty from Harris.

The East of Scotland League Premier Division side turned the tie on its head with goals from Daniel Smith in 73rd minute and Connor Kelly three minutes later.

East of Scotland League First Division Conference B outfit Preston Athletic defeated Lossiemouth 3-0 at Grant Park.

Marc Malloy’s brace had the visitors two up at half-time and Kieran Jack added a third in the closing stages.

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin were edged out 2-1 by Dunipace at Grant Street Park.

After a goalless first hour, Ryan Fleming put the East of Scotland League First Division Conference A side in front before David doubled the advantage.

James Anderson did net a consolation for the Lilywhites.

North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland lost 3-0 to Civil Service Strollers at King George V Park.

Andrew Johnston, Euan Valentine and Johnny Moffat were on target for the Lowland League side.