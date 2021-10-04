Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Scottish Widows sees good and bad signs in latest financial health check

By Keith Findlay
October 4, 2021, 6:00 am

One in 10 UK households have started planning their finances to support other generations since the pandemic.

This was one of the findings of the latest Scottish Widows Household Finance Index.

The quarterly health check on people’s financial wellbeing also revealed a rise in employment income for the first time since Q1 2020.

And people’s spending power fell during the three months to September as higher prices partly offset pay gains.

Covid-19 has made more families think about how important it is to consider being financially prepared for the unexpected.”

Jackie Leiper, Scottish Widows.

The index, which measures households’ overall perceptions of financial wellbeing, dipped from 44.7 in the second quarter to 44.0 in Q3.

Despite fading in Q3, the pace of decline remained slower than at any other time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a far cry from the spring of 2020, in part due to improved trends around job security and income.

Households also recorded renewed pessimism with regards to their financial outlook over the next 12 months.

‘Considerable’ change in behaviour

The youngest age group surveyed, those aged between 18 and 34, bucked the overall trend, remaining upbeat on average.

Of those households which have increased the scope of their long-term financial plans, more than one in four (27%) were not previously including other generations of their family in planning before the onset of the pandemic.

According to Scottish Widows, this suggests a considerable change in behaviour, with those aged 35-44 recording the largest shift in favour of planning financially for future generations.

Wave of positive developments

Scottish Widows pensions, stockbroking and distribution director Jackie Leiper said: “UK households recorded slightly weaker trends as the post-lockdown recovery began to subside and living costs surged.

“However, our long-term financial planning trackers highlighted a wave of positive developments in Q3.

“Around 10% of households are now considering intergenerational planning, which suggests that Covid-19 has made more families think about how important it is to consider being financially prepared for the unexpected.

“A spark of good news also came with the reopening of the UK economy continuing to drive workplace activity.”

