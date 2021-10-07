Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CMA closes investigation into British Airways and Ryanair

By Keith Findlay
October 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 11:52 am

A “lack of clarity in the law” makes it difficult to secure refunds for customers of British Airways (BA) and Ryanair who were prevented from flying by Covid travel restrictions, the UK’s competition watchdog has said.

In June, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the airlines over concerns they may have broken the law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers could not legally take during periods of lockdown.

Instead, BA offered customers vouchers or rebooking and Ryanair provided the option to rebook.

After a “thorough examination of relevant law” and evidence gathered during its investigation, the CMA has now concluded passengers do not have a “sufficiently clear right to a refund in these unusual circumstances” to justify continuing with the case.

Consumer protection law sets out that passengers are entitled to refunds when an airline cancels a flight, because the firm cannot provide its contracted services.

But it does not clearly cover whether people should be refunded when their flight goes ahead but they are legally prohibited from taking it.

Announcing closure for the CMA’s probe, chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “We strongly believe people who are legally prevented from taking flights due to lockdown laws should be offered a full refund.

“We launched this investigation in the hope that we would be able to secure a positive outcome for consumers.

“However, after considering the relevant law and gathering evidence in our investigation, we have concluded that the length of time that would be required to take this case through the courts, and the uncertain outcome, can no longer justify the further expense of public money.

We hope that the law in this area will be clarified.”

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive, Competition and Markets Authority.

“Given the importance of this to many passengers who have unfairly lost out, we hope that the law in this area will be clarified.”

CMA action has led to commitments to refund hundreds of millions of pounds for people whose holidays were cancelled due to the pandemic, including from LoveHolidays , Lastminute.com , Virgin Holidays , TUI UK , Sykes Cottages , and Vacation Rentals.

In April, the Department for Transport issued a taskforce report putting further measures in place to ensure travellers’ money is safe in case bookings are cancelled wherever possible.

This also included plans to reform the enforcement powers of the sector regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, to better tackle consumer law breaches.

