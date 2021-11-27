Pounds for Primaries: This year’s winners announced

Due to the pandemic and the cancellation of last year’s Evening Express Christmas Concert, it’s been two years since the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries competition last gave away money to primary schools across the north-east.

This year, Kingswells Primary School, Quarryhill Primary School and Charleston School are the Pounds for Primaries competition winners for 2021.

Thousands of readers once again collected tokens inside the Evening Express throughout November.

Local communities came together for the competition as token collection boxes filled to the brim and others posted direct to schools.

Cheques were presented to each of the winning schools earlier this week with smiles all round from delighted staff and pupils.

However, it’s not just the three winners that will be receiving a festive boost from Pounds for Primaries.

Every school that collected more than 250 tokens will also receive a £100 cash prize, giving thousands more local primary pupils an extra little treat this Christmas.

Kingswells Primary School

Kingswells Primary School in Aberdeen topped the largest tiered school category, winning a £2,500 cash prize.

Head teacher, Moira MacIver, says she didn’t expect for the school to collect as many tokens as it did.

“We’re delighted to have received the £2,500 prize money,” she says.

“We’re grateful to everyone in the community, especially the PTAs who were brilliant at using social media to encourage the community to collect tokens.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the support this year.”

Like many other schools in the north-east, Moira adds that they’ve struggled to raise funding due to the challenges of the pandemic.

The competition prize money is a welcome boost to Kingswells and they aim to put it towards improving pupils’ outdoor learning.

“We’ll spend the money on open-ended construction kits and outdoor learning resources as we want the kids to build on learning through play,” says Moira.

“Our staff and pupils will really enjoy the resources the prize money will bring.”

Quarryhill Primary School

Quarryhill Primary School in Aberdeen scooped the £1,500 cash prize for collecting the most tokens in the second-tier category.

Sharron Macdonald, deputy head teacher at Quarryhill, says she was surprised to receive the lucky phone call.

“We’re all so chuffed,” says Sharron.

“It was a lovely, surprising phone call we received. We’re absolutely delighted to have won.”

Staff, families and friends all pitched in to collect tokens for Quarryhill and Sharron says it has been a “great community effort” that’s allowed the school to win.

“We weren’t expecting this at all,” says Sharron.

“We’ve not decided what to use the prize money for yet as we were so shocked to win!

“It’s a great boost for the school going into Christmas.”

Charleston School

Taking the £1,000 cash prize and topping the third-tier category was Charleston School in Aberdeen.

Head teacher, Anna Cartlidge, says she was amazed to see tokens being collected from parents and families in their piles.

“There was massive support around the school and the wider community,” says Anna.

“We’re delighted to have won – it’s very unexpected!”

Like Kingswells Primary, Anna is keen to utilise the competition prize money to transform Charleston School’s playground space which will enhance pupils’ learning.

“The prize money will absolutely make a big impact to the school,” says Anna.

“We want to create a space that’s engaging, nurturing and interesting for the children.

“This is going to give us a big boost.”

Pounds for Primaries is run in conjunction with the Evening Express Christmas Concert.