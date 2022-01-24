Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City to Shire: Lochside head teacher to take over at Inverurie

By David Proctor
January 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 5:29 pm
Neil Hendry is moving to Inverurie Academy.
The head teacher of Aberdeen’s biggest school is swapping the city for the Shire, it has been confirmed.

Neil Hendry will leave Lochside Academy in Altens for the very last time next month as he moves to Inverurie Academy.

We revealed last week, that Mr Hendry was off to pastures new and plenty of people on social media sang his praises.

He also thanked everyone with connections to Lochside Academy for helping the school since it opened in 2018.

Mr Hendry’s final day at the city secondary will be February 11 before he moves on to Inverurie Academy.

The Garioch secondary first welcomed pupils in October 2020 following the completion of the Inverurie Community Campus.

As well as the academy, the £55 million building has a swimming pool, two all-weather sports pitches and is also home to St Andrews School, which caters for children with additional support needs.

Lochside Academy is Aberdeen’s largest and newest school.

Moving on to pastures new

Education bosses at Aberdeen City Council confirmed Mr Hendry will take over at Inverurie Academy.

Aberdeenshire Council have confirmed he is moving to Inverurie at the end of February.

A letter sent out to parents of pupils at Lochside Academy confirmed his last day would be later this month.

However, it did not mention where he was going next.

But now it has been revealed Mr Hendry will be swapping one multi-million-pound school for another located around 30 miles away.

Who is he replacing?

Former Inverurie Academy head teacher Mark Jones.

Mr Hendry will take over from Mark Jones at Inverurie Academy, who left at the end of 2021.

Mr Jones now works for Aberdeen City Council as the local authority’s quality improvement manager.

Coincidentally, he wrote the letter that went to Lochside Academy parents confirming that Mr Hendry was leaving.

While in the top job at Inverurie Academy, Mr Jones oversaw the move from the old school to the community campus on Victoria Street.

Alasdair O’Connor has been acting head teacher at Inverurie Academy in recent weeks.

Inverurie Academy

Work to demolish the old Inverurie Academy is well under way now and completion of the project is drawing near.

