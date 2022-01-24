City to Shire: Lochside head teacher to take over at Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head teacher of Aberdeen’s biggest school is swapping the city for the Shire, it has been confirmed.

Neil Hendry will leave Lochside Academy in Altens for the very last time next month as he moves to Inverurie Academy.

We revealed last week, that Mr Hendry was off to pastures new and plenty of people on social media sang his praises.

He also thanked everyone with connections to Lochside Academy for helping the school since it opened in 2018.

Mr Hendry’s final day at the city secondary will be February 11 before he moves on to Inverurie Academy.

The Garioch secondary first welcomed pupils in October 2020 following the completion of the Inverurie Community Campus.

As well as the academy, the £55 million building has a swimming pool, two all-weather sports pitches and is also home to St Andrews School, which caters for children with additional support needs.

Moving on to pastures new

Education bosses at Aberdeen City Council confirmed Mr Hendry will take over at Inverurie Academy.

Aberdeenshire Council have confirmed he is moving to Inverurie at the end of February.

A letter sent out to parents of pupils at Lochside Academy confirmed his last day would be later this month.

However, it did not mention where he was going next.

But now it has been revealed Mr Hendry will be swapping one multi-million-pound school for another located around 30 miles away.

Who is he replacing?

Mr Hendry will take over from Mark Jones at Inverurie Academy, who left at the end of 2021.

Mr Jones now works for Aberdeen City Council as the local authority’s quality improvement manager.

Coincidentally, he wrote the letter that went to Lochside Academy parents confirming that Mr Hendry was leaving.

While in the top job at Inverurie Academy, Mr Jones oversaw the move from the old school to the community campus on Victoria Street.

Alasdair O’Connor has been acting head teacher at Inverurie Academy in recent weeks.

Work to demolish the old Inverurie Academy is well under way now and completion of the project is drawing near.

