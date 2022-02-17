Readers React: Are unisex toilets in schools the right choice?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many schools across the UK have adopted unisex toilets in schools over the past decade.

Officials often say that the design can help prevent bullying and keep children safer. But parents and pupils in Inverness have repeatedly spoken out against unisex toilets in schools.

Their responses caused one Highland school to reverse its decision to have unisex facilities.

And this week, a parent protest caused school officials to reverse its decision to install only unisex toilets at the new Ness Castle Primary School. Instead, there will be separate facilities for boys, girls and some for all to use.

Following the change in tack at Ness Castle, our readers had different views on whether unisex facilities in schools are the right call.

What did you have to say about unisex toilets in schools?

Ness Castle parents initially spoke out against plans for unisex toilets in their school.

One parent said that they had serious concerns about the pupils being uncomfortable with boys and girls mixing at such a young age.

“We need to teach our children how to develop healthy boundaries to protect their privacy and their personal space so that they can protect themselves from predatory behaviour.

“Having a safe female-only space is essential for them to learn how to do this.”

Another pointed out that many young girls struggle to adjust to starting their period and using sanitary products at school.

“The idea that instead of having a female-only space they will have to manage this change in the same space as boys while they try to embarrass and mock them is unbearable.”

Is it such a bad idea?

News that parents might be seeing a reversal of the decision to install unisex toilets at Inverness’s much-needed new primary school garnered reactions across social media.

Despite the reaction from Ness Castle parents, readers chimed in with varying views.

Darryl John Matheson suggested that the unisex setup might actually prevent bullying.

Alan Hogan thinks unisex toilets can help with child development.

“Unisex toilets make much more sense, especially at school age so children can learn to behave properly in public toilets.”

But others supported reversing the decision at Ness Castle.

Maw Broon said: “I’m glad it’s not happening. It’s absolutely ludicrous idea.”

There is also a Facebook group dedicated to the issue of unisex loos in Highland schools.

It was started last year amid controversy at Culloden Academy. There, pupils returned from the summer holiday to find that their loos were now unisex.

Read more from the Schools & Family team

When are kids old enough to have a smartphone? Expert advice on the risks and right time for your child

Mary’s Meals in Sudan: Argyll charity launches appeal for hardest-hit kids

Vaccinating children: Overload or the best way to stop the spread?