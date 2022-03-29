Small school, big money: Shire pupils put extra fun in fundraising

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s always a good day when you can do a good deed and earn bragging rights over your parents in the process.

That was the feeling for the pupils at Chapel of Garioch School when their school recently hosted a Parents v Pupils charity challenge.

Each of the 33 pupils was responsible for finding their own sponsors for the event. Together, they managed to bring in over £1400.

They are splitting their proceeds between Comic Relief and Ukrainian refugees via The Disasters Emergency Committee.

Pupils wanted to help

Teacher Kristy Smith said that her pupils became preoccupied with the Ukraine crisis soon after the invasion.

“I found that my kids were drawing a lot of pictures with tanks and soldiers and asking me a lot of questions about it.”

The school held an assembly to explain in a child-friendly way what was happening, and Kristy said they decided to find ways to look for positivity.

The pupils decided they could help, and they turned a planned Parents v Pupils event into a fundraiser for charity. After they counted their donations, the children said they felt like they had made a difference.

The showdown at Chapel of Garioch School

Pupils split off into teams of six and took on six parent volunteers in obstacle courses, quiz games and other physical and mental challenges.

In the end, the pupils took home the trophy with a score of 9-4. But it was the fundraiser that turned out to be the real champion.

Between the 33 pupils, they raised £1400. Kristy said that the festivities lifted school spirit in a way she hadn’t seen for some time.

“We had lots of laughs and had a great community spirit return to the school which we have all missed over the pandemic. It is lovely when the whole community comes together for a good cause.”

‘Always more good in the world’

Earlier in March, Kristy’s pupils also wrote letters and drew colourful pictures to lift the spirits of those fleeing Ukraine.

A parent helped translate the messages into Polish, and the school shipped them off a train station in Poland where refugees have been passing through. Kristy hopes the small gesture brings a little light into someone’s day.

“It’s just sharing an act of kindness really. Maybe if they got off the train and saw a little picture of sunshine or a rainbow, it might just give them a wee smile for a moment.

“Wherever there are bad things going on, there’s always far more good. And we can always see the good in the world and the people who are helping.”

Read more about pupils getting involved

Aberdeen school pupils do their bit for Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine: Island pupils lobby the government to help more refugees

‘Proud of our young people’: Highland schools raise funds to help people of Ukraine