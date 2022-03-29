Small school, big money: Shire pupils put extra fun in fundraising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Small school, big money: Shire pupils put extra fun in fundraising

By Garrett Stell
March 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 12:03 pm
The 33 pupils at Chapel of Garioch School raised £1400 for charity–and earned bragging rights over their parents in the process.
It’s always a good day when you can do a good deed and earn bragging rights over your parents in the process.

That was the feeling for the pupils at Chapel of Garioch School when their school recently hosted a Parents v Pupils charity challenge.

Each of the 33 pupils was responsible for finding their own sponsors for the event. Together, they managed to bring in over £1400.

They are splitting their proceeds between Comic Relief and Ukrainian refugees via The Disasters Emergency Committee.

Pupils wanted to help

Teacher Kristy Smith said that her pupils became preoccupied with the Ukraine crisis soon after the invasion.

“I found that my kids were drawing a lot of pictures with tanks and soldiers and asking me a lot of questions about it.”

The school held an assembly to explain in a child-friendly way what was happening, and Kristy said they decided to find ways to look for positivity.

The pupils decided they could help, and they turned a planned Parents v Pupils event into a fundraiser for charity. After they counted their donations, the children said they felt like they had made a difference.

Chapel of Garioch School commented on how they felt raising money for charity.

The showdown at Chapel of Garioch School

Pupils split off into teams of six and took on six parent volunteers in obstacle courses, quiz games and other physical and mental challenges.

In the end, the pupils took home the trophy with a score of 9-4. But it was the fundraiser that turned out to be the real champion.

Between the 33 pupils, they raised £1400. Kristy said that the festivities lifted school spirit in a way she hadn’t seen for some time.

Chapel of Garioch School pupils during their parents challenge.
Pupils at Chapel of Garioch School challenged their parents to physical and mental challenges, all to raise money for charity. Supplied by Kristy Smith.

“We had lots of laughs and had a great community spirit return to the school which we have all missed over the pandemic. It is lovely when the whole community comes together for a good cause.”

‘Always more good in the world’

Earlier in March, Kristy’s pupils also wrote letters and drew colourful pictures to lift the spirits of those fleeing Ukraine.

A parent helped translate the messages into Polish, and the school shipped them off a train station in Poland where refugees have been passing through. Kristy hopes the small gesture brings a little light into someone’s day.

“It’s just sharing an act of kindness really. Maybe if they got off the train and saw a little picture of sunshine or a rainbow, it might just give them a wee smile for a moment.

“Wherever there are bad things going on, there’s always far more good. And we can always see the good in the world and the people who are helping.”

